Ninjatech AI Disrupts General AI Agent Market With Plans Starting At $25, Offering 3X Value Over Competitors

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NinjaTech AI , a Silicon Valley-based agentic AI company, today announced game-changing new pricing tiers, starting at just $25 per month, dramatically expanding access to SuperNinja , an advanced autonomous AI Agent with its own computer.Completing Tasks, Not Just Conversations -Unlike other AI solutions that charge premium prices or who offer agents that require constant user guidance, SuperNinja handles an entire workflow from start to finish, starting at a price that is accessible to more users.SuperNinja is more than just an AI agent, it's like having a team of business and tech experts at your disposal:- Operates within a private and dedicated virtual machine, like having an employee with their own computer.- Ability to plan and execute multi-step workflows autonomously, from a single prompt.- Full coding, research, and data analysis capabilities – build apps, websites, slideshows, excel sheets, and more.- Powered by Cerebras System's custom chips, offering a high quality experience at unmatched speeds.Unmatched Value in the General AI Agent Market -The AI agent revolution has brought incredible innovation – but priced out of reach for most users. Unlike competitors locked into specific models or hardware configurations, Ninjatech's model-agnostic design provides unprecedented flexibility. By removing model and hardware dependencies, Ninjatech is able to provide capabilities that typically cost up to $200/month for only $25/month.Availability -Ninjatech AI will start offering their new SuperNinja plans starting July 30th, 2025 and are available in three different plans: Pro, Ultra, and Max, starting at $25/month. Users can experience SuperNinja at: myninja, and pricing details can be found at: .About Ninjatech AI -NinjaTech AI is a Silicon Valley-based company building next-generation autonomous AI agents designed to execute complex tasks from start to finish. The company's leadership team brings over 30 years of combined AI experience with former senior leaders from Google, Meta, and AWS. NinjaTech AI is backed by Amazon's Alexa Fund, Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and Samsung Venture Fund.

