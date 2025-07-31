Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Labour Ministry Urges Safety Measures During Extreme Weather Conditions

Labour Ministry Urges Safety Measures During Extreme Weather Conditions


2025-07-31 02:00:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour on Thursday issued an urgent advisory to all establishments, stressing the need to implement necessary precautionary measures in light of the expected extreme weather conditions.

The ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to occupational safety and health guidelines and ensuring the availability of all required protective tools to safeguard workers during working hours.

MENAFN31072025000063011010ID1109869364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search