Labour Ministry Urges Safety Measures During Extreme Weather Conditions
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour on Thursday issued an urgent advisory to all establishments, stressing the need to implement necessary precautionary measures in light of the expected extreme weather conditions.
The ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to occupational safety and health guidelines and ensuring the availability of all required protective tools to safeguard workers during working hours.
