Qatar Braces For Dusty Weekend As Temperatures Exceed 45°C
Doha, Qatar: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a weather forecast warning of extremely hot and dusty conditions across Qatar through the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 46°C on Thursday and remain in the low-to-mid 40s through Saturday.
Thursday will bring strong northwesterly winds at 18–28 KT, with gusts up to 42 KT and low visibility due to blowing dust.
Sea waves could rise up to 12 FT in some areas. Friday's forecast remains dusty, with lighter northwesterly to northeasterly winds (10–20 KT), gusting up to 30 KT, and waves up to 7 FT.
Saturday weather is expected to slightly improve, with sunny skies and slightly lower temperatures, but humidity and haze will persist.
As a precaution, the Ministry of Labour has called on all establishments to implement necessary safety measures to protect workers from extreme weather conditions, emphasizing the importance of occupational safety and adequate protection.
In addition, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) released an advisory video this week, urging residents to take personal safety measures during dust storms, such as wearing masks and avoiding direct eye washing when exposed to dust.
