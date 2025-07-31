Data Center Switchgear Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$13.6 Billion In 2031, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center switchgear market size was valued at US$4.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$13.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global data center switchgear market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Click here to get a free sample of the report: #form

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$4.8 billion Market Size in 2031 US$13.6 billion Growth (CAGR) 16.1% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$68.66 billion Leading Data Center Type Colocation Data Center Leading Voltage Type Low-voltage Switchgear Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Data Center Switchgear Market:

The global Data Center Switchgear market is segmented based on Data Center type, Voltage type, and region.

Based on data center type –



The data center switchgear market is segmented into hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise based on the type of data center.

Colocation data centers are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period . A colocation data center facilitates diverse client needs. For this, it requires robust power distribution systems and switchgear to ensure safety and reliability. A large proportion of the data centers around the world are colocation data centers, generating most of the demand for switchgear in data centers. Hyperscale data centers will be the fastest-growing data center type in the market during the forecast period . With the advent of artificial intelligence, the demand for large hyperscale data centers surged drastically. The global data center capacity for hyperscale grew by 28% from 2019 to 2024. It justifies the exponential growth in demand for switchgear in hyperscale data centers.



Based on the voltage type –



The market is segmented into low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear. Low-voltage switchgear is expected to remain most dominant, whereas demand for medium-voltage switchgear is likely to grow faster during the mentioned period. The prevalence of low-voltage switchgear in data centers is attributable to its importance in the power distribution of IT loads, server racks, and other critical facilities. Colocation and enterprise data centers target low-voltage systems significantly because of their low-cost nature and ease of installation.

Furthermore, the continuous need for edge computing and distributed IT systems increases the use of low-voltage switchgear. Taking into account medium voltage switchgear, low voltage solutions are better adapted to the needs of most of the power demands of data center facilities, which consolidates its market leadership. Demand for medium-voltage switchgear is rising, mostly as a result of its use in hyperscale data centers. Metal-enclosed switchgear dominates the medium voltage switchgear market due to its small size, low cost, and suitability for data center applications. Metal-enclosed switchgear is widely used in colocation and hyperscale data centers due to its space-saving design, ease of maintenance, and smooth integration with modular power distribution systems.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the North American region is expected to continue being the largest demand generator for data center switchgear, whereas the Asia-Pacific is exhibiting the fastest growth during the forecasted period . This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for data center switchgear over the forecast period. Countries like China, India, Australia, and Japan are investing heavily in localizing data storage facilities. Asia-Pacific is making giant leaps toward innovations associated with AI and Cloud computing, generating an obvious need for data centers. Recently, India's Reliance Industries announced its plans to build the world's largest data center in the world. Partnerships among some major players like NVIDIA & Reliance, Tata Electronics & Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation are expected to boost investments in data centers, thereby increasing the demand for switchgear and busways.



Data Center Switchgear Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The outburst of data generation, the increasing demand for AI-driven workloads, and the expansion of hyperscale and colocation facilities. With an impressive CAGR of approximately 18%, the data center industry ranks among one of the fastest-growing global industries.

Advanced technologies such as AI-based automation, IoT-enabled smart switchgear, and energy-efficient solutions are revolutionizing power distribution infrastructure. These innovations enhance efficiency and reliability while supporting the growing demand for sustainable and intelligent power management systems.

Despite these advancements, the industry faces challenges, including high costs and compatibility issues with existing infrastructure. However, the need for scalable and highly reliable power solutions in cloud computing and AI-based data centers presents lucrative growth opportunities. As businesses accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, sustainability and technological innovation will drive market expansion. The increasing emphasis on green energy solutions and automation is expected to shape the future of data center power management, ensuring efficiency and resilience.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Data Center Switchgear Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with 5-6 players dominating more than 80% of the market. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Schneider Electric SE

ABB Company

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Siemens AG

Legrand Group

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Company

S&C Electric Company Inc. Delta Electronics Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Data Center Switchgear Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at - ...



Related Reports:

Data Center Networking Equipment Market

Data Center Networking Switches Market



Also, Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:

PCB Laminates Market

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

CONTACT: Stratview Research Visit : Mail Us : ... Call Us : +1-313-307-4176