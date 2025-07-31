Oliva Gibbs Named 2025 Fastest-Growing Company By Houston Business Journal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Oliva Gibbs recognized as 2025 Fastest-Growing Company by Houston Business Journal for oil and gas practice expansion

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oil and gas law firm Oliva Gibbs earned recognition as a 2025 Fastest-Growing Company by the Houston Business Journal .Founded in 2013, the Houston-headquartered firm has grown its team significantly since 2021, transforming from a specialized title practice into a Chambers-ranked oil and gas law firm with over 50 lawyers providing a full suite of legal services to the upstream oil and gas industry in every state with a major oil and gas basin."Our growth mirrors what's happening in the industry-operators, mineral owners, and even non-traditional clients need deeper and more specialized expertise in upstream oil and gas - and in particular, they need excellent dirt lawyers across title, transactional, and litigation matters," said Co-owner Brad Gibbs."Whether it's a publicly-traded operator, private equity-backed startup or large private company, our clients have responded enthusiastically to the unparalleled client experience that our partners and associates strive for in every client relationship,” said Co-owner Zack Oliva .In Texas, Oliva Gibbs now operates offices in Houston, Midland, and San Antonio, positioning the firm across Texas's primary upstream corridors. Additional offices in Columbus, Ohio, Lafayette, Louisiana, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, serve the firm's clients in those regions and are staffed with excellent attorneys and business operations professionals. The firm's oil and gas expertise also extends to emerging niches within the upstream sector, such as lithium extraction and carbon sequestration projects.The Houston Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Companies program recognizes privately held Houston-area businesses demonstrating exceptional revenue growth. Winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony in September.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm's attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers clear legal solutions for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.Learn more at

