LYNYRD SKYNYRD Releases 'Saturday Night Special' Featuring Marcus King - Live At The Ryman

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

In addition to a new live album and DVD recorded at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the legendary band kicks off their North American tour on August 1st.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd has just released the music video for“Saturday Night Special” featuring Marcus King. The track is the latest release from the band's new project,“Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman” (Frontiers Music SRL) - available now on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray or a double LP.Watch the video here:A celebration of the southern sound that changed rock forever, the live album and DVD spectacularly captures Lynyrd Skynyrd's historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and features features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington, who passed away less than five months later.The new album showcases the band's unparalleled energy and their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger and stands as a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd's lasting legacy in music history, filled with iconic hits such as“Freebird,”“Sweet Home Alabama,”“Simple Man,” and so many more. In addition to King, the new album also features guest appearances by Jelly Roll, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).The band completed a European tour earlier this month, and will kick off a North American tour on August 1st which runs through the fall.With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock. From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone's list of the“100 Greatest Artists of All Time” – as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.Buy the album:Watch“Tuesday's Gone” featuring Jelly Roll: #_cb1743569434Watch“Simple Man” featuring Brent Smith of Shinedown:Watch“Sweet Home Alabama":Lynyrd Skynyrd 2025 Tour Dates:August 1 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA​August 2 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV​August 3 - Yaamava' Resort and Casino - Highland, CA​August 8 - Centennial Park West - Orland Park, IL​August 9 - Wisconsin State Fair 2025 - West Allis, WI​August 11 - Iowa State Fair Grandstand - Des Moines, IA​August 14 - BECU Live at Northern Quest - Airway Heights, WA​August 15 - Albertsons Boise Open - Boise, ID​August 17 - PNE Fair 2025 - Vancouver, Canada​August 28 - New York State Fair 2025 - Syracuse, NY​August 29 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT​August 30 - Tanglewood Music Center - Lenox, MA​August 31 - The HALL at Live! - Hanover, MD​September 1 - Canfield Fairgrounds - Canfield, OH​September 10 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, Canada​September 11 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, Canada​September 12 - Sasktel Centre - Saskatoon, Canada​September 13 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, Canada​September 18 - Tribute Communities Centre - Oshawa, Canada​September 19 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, Canada​September 20 - Place Bell - Laval, Canada​September 22 - Avenir Centre - Moncton, Canada​September 23 - Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Canada​September 25 - Mary Brown's Centre - St. John's, Canada​October 3 - Carolina Crossroads Amphitheatre - Roanoke Rapids, NC​October 4 - Field & Stream Festival 2025 - Winnsboro, SC​November 21 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OKAbout Frontiers Label Group:Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie Rock labels across the Italian market. The company, however, soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with such important artists as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Whitesnake and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow's artists.Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh and Nashville. Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob and Averill LLP provides legal representation in the US, with international legal under the direction of Dario De Cicco.

