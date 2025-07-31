Staffdna® Is Recognized For Its Innovative Technology With Six Additional Patents By The U.S. Patent And Trademark Office

PLANO, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StaffDNA announced today an increase in its patent portfolio, which has now grown to 19 patents for its award-winning technology serving the healthcare hiring and workforce management industry. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded the company thirteen patents in February 2025. The culmination of all the patents secures the company's intellectual property and prevents other companies from making, using, or selling StaffDNA's patented technology.

"These newly granted patents underscore the transformation taking place in the workforce management industry," stated Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "The industry is shifting toward speed, transparency, and personalization. Now more than ever, job seekers and hiring managers need a streamlined, accurate and efficient way to connect. The StaffDNA app is a digital platform that bridges this gap, connecting professionals to opportunities, and the results are speaking for themselves. We are redefining how the entire ecosystem operates."

The company's patented technology is designed to help healthcare professionals find open jobs in real-time, allow facilities to see available professionals and fill open roles in one online marketplace, called the StaffDNA app. The seamless, intuitive technology was launched in 2020 and has quickly positioned StaffDNA as a leader in hiring and staffing, as evidenced by its multiple awards, recognitions, patents, and media coverage that highlights its innovation and industry impact.

The USPTO plays a critical role in protecting intellectual property nationwide. It encourages technological advancement and the country's strong national focus on innovation across all industries, from AI and healthcare workforce management to hundreds of others, such as clean energy, fintech and manufacturing.

About StaffDNA®

StaffDNA created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®. This innovative digital platform improves healthcare hiring through a superior process, empowering both healthcare professionals and facilities. Nursing, allied, therapy, physician and advanced practice professionals can now see fully transparent pay and job details for temporary, staff and per diem contracts and find the jobs they love. The platform also makes hiring more efficient for facilities by allowing them to communicate directly with candidates who qualify for open positions. StaffDNA has won over 50 national, regional and local awards for being a Best Place to Work, having a World Changing Idea, being one of the Fastest-growing Private Companies and more.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE StaffDNA

