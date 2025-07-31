123Invent Inventor Develops New Desktop Accessory For Holding Pens (DAL-414)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store pens and organize my workspace," said an inventor, from Greenville, Texas, "so I invented the PICK-A-PENWHEEL. My design offers an improved alternative to storing pens in a cup because it enables you to see and identify all the pens in a convenient and attractive manner."
The invention provides an improved way to store and access multiple writing implements on
a desk. In doing so, it can be used with pens, pencils, markers, crayons, artist paint brushes, etc. As a result, it enables the user to easily select the item they need. Thus, it increases organization and convenience. Additionally, the invention features a versatile and attractive design that is easy to use.
The PICK-A-PENWHEEL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Willie Andrews at 903-269-0967 or email [email protected] .
