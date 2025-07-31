Patriot Select Property And Casualty Insurance Approved To Assume Up To 30,000 Citizens Policies In Fourth Quarter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company announced today that it has received regulatory approval to assume up to 30,000 personal residential policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation during the fourth quarter of 2025. This marks another major milestone for the growing Florida-based carrier, further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening the private homeowners insurance market across the state.

This approval follows Patriot Select's successful participation in the June 2025 Citizens takeout, during which the company assumed nearly 12,000 homeowners multi-peril policies. Since then, Patriot Select has been actively writing new homeowners policies through its expanding network of independent insurance agents across Florida, offering flexible and competitive coverage options.

“We're proud to play a meaningful role in reducing the number of policies in Citizens and bringing private market solutions to Florida homeowners,” said John Rollins, CEO of Patriot Select.“Our strategy is rooted in disciplined underwriting, robust reinsurance, and strong partnerships with trusted local agents.”

Customers assumed from Citizens will retain their insurance agents and, in most cases, be offered renewal policies directly from Patriot Select. The company's preferred program is also accepting applications from new policyholders across the state.

Patriot Select remains committed to supporting Florida's insurance market with sound financial backing, responsive customer service, and a focus on long-term stability.

About Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Patriot Select Property and Casualty Insurance Company is a Florida-based insurer dedicated to providing property and casualty insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners across the Sunshine State. Led by a team of seasoned industry professionals and guided by principles of integrity, service, and reliability, Patriot Select leverages advanced technology, local partnerships, and disciplined financial management to deliver stability and security. Committed to strengthening Florida's resilience, Patriot Select works to protect what matters most to its communities while supporting the state's continued growth.

