Black Health Matters Brings Star Power And Life-Saving Screenings To Harlem During Harlem Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This summit is more than an event, it's a catalyst," said Roslyn Y. Daniels, President and Founder of Black Health Matters. "Harlem is a community with a rich legacy and resilient spirit. From the pulpit to the beauty shop, Harlem residents are seeking answers and access. We bring both in a space that's culturally familiar and medically sound. This isn't just about care; it's about trust, transformation, and taking the first step toward a healthier future."

Now in its fifth year in Harlem, the summit arrives at a critical time. National projections estimate that up to 17 million people could lose health insurance due to recent federal policy shifts, and in Harlem alone, that could impact over 13,000 residents. This comes as the neighborhood continues to face some of the highest rates of chronic illness and psychiatric hospitalizations in the city. These compounding challenges underscore the urgent need for equitable, accessible care and trusted resources rooted in the community.

"The Black Health Matters Summit represents the very essence of HARLEM WEEK's mission, uplifting, informing, and empowering our people," said Winston Majette, Executive Director & Board Member, The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce & HARLEM WEEK, Inc. "We are honored to partner once again and bring vital health resources to our community at a time when they are most needed."

The Harlem edition of the summit will feature:



Complimentary health screenings valued at over $2,500, including Blueprint for Wellness complete blood panels, A1C, Glucose, Breast Self-Exam Instruction, Digital Hand Strength Screenings, Hepatitis C, HIV, Hypertension, Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), Syphilis, Vision and more.

Clinical Trials Corner , promoting representation in research and offering insights into the importance of trial participation.

Expert panels and interactive workshops focused on chronic disease prevention, mental health, nutrition, and holistic wellness. A vibrant expo hall , connecting attendees with healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, and wellness advocates.

Featured Guests Include:



Timon Kyle Durrett , Actor, Beyond the Gates

Sandra Bookman , Anchor, ABC7 Eyewitness News

Cynthia Bailey , Model, TV Personality, Actress, and Women's Health Advocate

Nicky Sunshine , Actress, Comedian, and Co-owner of Comedy in Harlem

Tobias Truvillion , Actor & Producer

Elijah Westbrook , Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, CBS News NY

DaShaun "The Guru of Abs" Johnson , Fitness Expert & Coach Chef Lex, Culinary Educator, Author and Motivational Speaker

The Harlem event is part of BHM's 2025 national tour, which includes key stops in Atlanta, Harlem, and Charlotte, and has welcomed over 10,000 in-person attendees and 60,000 virtual participants since 2018.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, click HERE to secure your spot today.

About Black Health Matters

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare, utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible by tapping into the resources and information created by Black Health Matters. For more information, visit or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @blackhealthmatters.

SOURCE Black Health Matters