Echogen Technology To Enable Europe's First Grid-Scale Pumped Thermal Energy Storage System In Slovakia

AKRON, Ohio, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echogen Power Systems is proud to announce that its strategic partner, Westinghouse Electric Company , has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vodohospodárska Výstavba (VVB) to plan the development of Europe's first grid-scale pumped thermal energy storage (PTES) system in Slovakia. This landmark project marks a significant milestone in the global transition to resilient, low-carbon energy infrastructure.

Echogen, a pioneer in supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2)-based PTES technology , is collaborating with Westinghouse to deploy long duration energy storage (LDES) solutions worldwide. The Slovakian project will be the first of its kind in Europe, delivering gigawatt-hour-scale energy storage capacity to capture surplus electricity from VVB's hydropower stations and dispatch it to the national grid when needed.

"This project represents a transformative step forward for clean energy in Europe," said Rob Bernard, Chief Commercial Officer of Echogen. "We are thrilled to bring our advanced sCO2-based PTES technology to Slovakia in partnership with Westinghouse and VVB. Together, we are enabling a more flexible, reliable, and sustainable energy future for the region."

The agreement outlines a comprehensive feasibility study and a front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase to optimize system configuration. The PTES facility is expected to be operational by 2030 , leveraging local suppliers and workforce to stimulate regional economic development and serve as a blueprint for future deployments across Europe and beyond.

By enhancing Slovakia's energy storage capabilities, the project will:



Maximize the use of renewable energy resources



Improve grid stability and resiliency



Reduce reliance on fossil fuels

Support the EU's decarbonization and energy independence goals

Echogen's PTES solution uses an electrically driven heat pump to convert electricity into a stored thermal differential, which is later transformed back into electricity using a high-efficiency heat engine. This approach delivers a lower levelized cost of storage for long-duration applications and is compatible with a wide range of energy sources-including hydro, wind, solar, thermal, and conventional sources.

About Echogen Power Systems

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Echogen is a global leader in supercritical CO2 power systems and clean energy innovation. The company develops advanced solutions for long-duration energy storage , high-efficiency power generation , and industrial heat recovery . Echogen's mission is to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future through scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible technologies.

