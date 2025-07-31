Fusion Connect Appoints Elizabeth Schneider As Vice President, Partner Channel Sales
Building on her proven track record of success, Schneider will lead Fusion Connect's comprehensive channel strategy. This includes driving partner recruitment, expanding strategic alliances, accelerating growth through a customer-centric approach, and enhancing partner collaboration.
"Elizabeth has a rare ability to drive measurable business outcomes while building relationships that stand the test of time. Her strategic mindset, combined with a deep commitment to partner success, creates a foundation for mutual growth and trust. Working with her has been a masterclass in how to lead with both results and heart," said Aaron Carver, Vice President of Operations at Lightstream.
Prior to joining Fusion Connect, Elizabeth was the Global Head of Strategic Alliances at Ciena, where she built a high-impact team and revitalized go-to-market strategies. Before that, she served as Senior Director of Global Channel and Alliances at Armor Cloud Security, driving significant channel growth. Earlier in her career, Elizabeth held channel leadership roles at ignyte and MNJ Technologies.
"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Fusion Connect and our partners," said Elizabeth Schneider, Vice President, Channel Sales. "Our focus will be on delivering high-performing, full-stack solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs-while fostering deep collaboration across our partner ecosystem to drive shared success."
Customers and channel partners alike rely on Fusion Connect for its complete portfolio of solutions and AI-driven tools. Backed by U.S.-based support teams renowned for their expertise and rapid response, industry-leading service guarantees, reliable installation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Fusion empowers channel partners to deliver high-value solutions that they know will be sticky with end customers, protecting the partners' reputation and income.
About Fusion Connect
As a leading cloud communications provider, Fusion Connect takes pride in delivering a full suite of US-based managed services that remove all the complexity so customers can focus on running their business. We use our deep technical expertise and industry know-how to build the 'right-fit', best of class communications and collaboration solutions for our customers right here in the US. Fusion Connect is proven at delivering customer success for managed broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, managed security, or Microsoft Teams solutions. Fusion Connect is unique in providing exceptional customer support backed by an industry-leading, uptime service guarantee. For more information on how to get started, visit Fusion Connect or connect with one of our experts at +1-888- 301-1721.
