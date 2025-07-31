The Truth About Heavy Metals In Cacao & Chocolate: Giddyyo Hosts Webinar Featuring World-Renowned Chemist Dr. Dan Gubler

Giddy Yo Logo

Giddy Yo Ceremonial Cacao

Giddy Yo Dark Chocolate Bars

The Truth About Lead, Cadmium & Other Heavy Metals in Cacao & Dark Chocolate: What Every Chocolate Lover Needs to Know (And Why Giddy Yo Tests Clean)

ORANGEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to growing public concern over heavy metals in chocolate, Canadian superfood company Giddy Yo is hosting a timely and essential webinar, "The Truth About Heavy Metals in Cacao & Dark Chocolate ," on Tuesday, August 26th at 7 PM EST.

This free, 60-minute Zoom session features world-renowned natural-products chemist Dr. Dan Gubler, PhD, and will address sensational headlines, scientific context, and the real story behind cacao safety.

Following two controversial Consumer Reports articles (released December 2022, October 2023) that raised alarm over the presence of the heavy metals in chocolate and chocolate products, specifically lead and cadmium, thousands of consumers have been left feeling anxious, confused-and concerned for enjoying a food that's been revered for centuries for its nutritional and emotional benefits.

“We receive multiple inquiries weekly since the article dropped,” said Bridgitte Longshore, Owner and Founder of Giddy Yo.“People are scared, and they deserve clarity. It's a privilege and honour to welcome Dr. Dan Gubler to speak on this topic-his depth of scientific expertise and global perspective will bring much-needed truth and clarification to the conversation. At Giddy Yo, we believe in transparency, 3rd-party testing, and a deep commitment to quality and truth.”

Dr. Gubler, a former Caltech researcher and current Chief Science Officer for THREE International, will shed light on:

.Why some heavy metals naturally occur in volcanic soil and how context matters

.The flaws in recent testing methodologies and media interpretation

.Proposition 65

.The importance of nutrient-dense cacao for human health

.What third-party lab testing reveals about the safety of Giddy Yo cacao

.How to be an empowered, informed consumer

With over 50 successful product formulations and a reputation for paradigm-shifting science, Dr. Gubler will bring balance and clarity to a highly emotional topic.

“Our mission is to rebuild trust,” added Longshore.“Cacao is a powerful food. When grown properly, sourced responsibly, and tested thoroughly-as ours is-it is something to embrace, not fear.”

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free

Additional information and to Register: #/registration

This webinar is ideal for chocolate lovers, health-conscious consumers, nutritionists, food retailers, wellness media, and industry insiders seeking real answers in an age of food fear.

About Giddy Yo

Founded in 2009, Giddy Yo is a Canadian wellness company offering radically pure chocolate and superfoods. Every product is made with intention-from clean, regenerative cacao to lab-tested greens and adaptogens. Giddy Yo's ceremonial-grade cacao is used by practitioners, facilitators, and conscious consumers worldwide in spiritual ceremonies, personal rituals, and intentional living.

To learn more or experience ceremonial grade cacao, visit:

Kim Carrigan

Giddy Yoyo (2016) Inc.

+1 519-940-3869

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.