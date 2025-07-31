New Book On Faith In The Modern World Published By New York Rabbi

"A Truth versus The Truth: How Religious People Embrace or Resist the Modern World"

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book on faith in the modern world is being published by New York rabbi Stephen B. Roberts aimed at a multi-denominational audience.

"A Truth versus The Truth: How Religious People Embrace or Resist the Modern World" appeared on Amazon presales as #36 in the Religious Intolerance (Kindle) category. (Next Steps Publishing, August 1, 2025)

The book reflects a passion of Roberts: helping people understand the surrounding religious landscape. "I thought it was important to explore how different faith communities interact with modernity," said Roberts. "I examine why some religious groups embrace science, technology, and social progress, while others resist, maintaining tradition."

He explores Jews, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, and Hindus.

"Why do some religious people reject vaccines, same-sex marriage, or secular education, while others embrace these fully within a religious framework?" Roberts says, noting that faith communities exist along what he calls the "Modernity Spectrum."

Praise for the Book

"Rabbi Roberts introduces new language and a different lens to understand the diversity of religious expression." -- Bishop Teresa E. Snorton, Ecumenical Officer, The CME Church



"This is a book of true belonging, helping all people rooted in diverse faith traditions listen and learn from one another's Truths not some particularistic dogma." -- Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, Senior Vice President, Union for Reform Judaism

"Insightful, enjoyable, easy read. Thank you for your steadfast, honest and knowledgeable conveyance of human experience in modern religious and spiritual life." -- Imam Yusuf Hasan, First Board Certified Muslim Chaplain

About the Author

Rabbi Stephen B. Roberts, acclaimed in professional chaplaincy and spiritual care, is an ordained rabbi with a DD and a Wharton School of Business MBA who combines commitment to tradition with understanding modernity. He is editor of Professional Spiritual and Pastoral Care: A Practical Clergy and Chaplain's Handbook and was Commanding Officer for chaplaincy operations with the American Red Cross in New York following 9/11.

Publishing Information

A Truth versus The Truth: How Religious People Embrace or Resist the Modern World by Stephen B. Roberts

August 1, 2025, Next Steps Publishing

Hardcover/Kindle: $28, 182 pages

ISBN: Hardcover 979-8-9993880-0-1

Kindle 979-8-9993880-1-8

