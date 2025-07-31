Icapital® And Boreal Capital Management Entities Announce Global Partnership To Expand Access To Alternative Investments

Boreal Capital Management entities appoint iCapital as a strategic global partner for alternative investments, enhancing cross-border client solutions.

- Joaquín Francés, CEO of Boreal Capital Management LLCMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iCapital [1], a global fintech platform shaping the future of alternative investing, is pleased to announce a global partnership with Boreal Capital Management AG (Zurich) and Boreal Capital Management LLC (Miami), two independent wealth management boutiques under common ownership and affiliates of MoraBanc Group S.A., to begin leveraging the iCapital Marketplace in Europe as well as the Americas. This will expand the firms' access to a broad range of alternative investments, reinforcing its commitment to offering diversified, high-quality investment opportunities via a transparent, multi-custodian platform to private clients, family offices, and institutional investors, marking a significant milestone in their shared commitment to delivering sophisticated investment solutions.“This agreement represents a key strategic step in our commitment to offering our clients access to top-tier alternative investment solutions, always with the highest level of transparency and regulatory rigor,” said Joaquín Francés, CEO of Boreal Capital Management LLC.“We are pleased to expand our relationship with iCapital, further strengthening our global offering and allowing us to continue providing our clients with access to high-quality investment opportunities,” added Jaime Moreno, CEO of Boreal Capital Management AG.In Miami, Boreal Capital Management LLC has been leveraging iCapital's Marketplace since February 2021 to provide clients with access to Cayman-domiciled private credit and private equity funds. Building on this success, Boreal Capital Management AG (Zurich) recently entered into an agreement with iCapital to access Luxembourg-domiciled funds on behalf of its existing qualified investor clients in Switzerland, in accordance with applicable Swiss regulatory requirements.“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Boreal Capital Management and support their global expansion in alternatives,” said Wes Sturdevant, Head of International Client Solutions Americas at iCapital.“This partnership reflects our shared vision of making institutional-quality private market investments accessible globally and underscores our firms' commitment to innovation, transparency, and client-centricity in the evolving landscape of wealth management.”Boreal Capital Management operates through two distinct legal entities: Boreal Capital Management AG in Zurich, Switzerland, and Boreal Capital Management LLC in Miami, United States, collectively managing over USD 4 billion in assets. With a legacy rooted in over 70 years of private banking experience through its parent company MoraBanc Group, Boreal offers a unique blend of global reach, local expertise, and bespoke service.[1] iCapital, Inc., together with its affiliates "iCapital."ABOUT BOREAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENTBoreal Capital Management LLC and Boreal Capital Management AG are two independent wealth management boutiques and separate legal entities under common ownership by Mora Banc Grup S.A.Boreal Capital Management LLC, based in Miami, is a U.S. Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Boreal Capital Management AG, based in Zurich, is a Swiss wealth management firm regulated by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.Both entities operate independently and under their respective legal and regulatory frameworks.“. Founded as part of MoraBanc's international expansion strategy, Boreal Zurich and Boreal Miami deliver first-class financial services to private and professional clients, family offices, and institutional investors.Operating under a transparent, multi-custodian model, both entities offer tailored investment solutions within their respective jurisdictions, with a strong focus on sustainable wealth preservation and growth. Together, they manage over USD 4 billion in assets and have a team representing more than 15 nationalities and 10 languages, combining global reach with personalized service and deep specialization.For more information, visitABOUT iCAPITALiCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes for all participants in the ecosystem.With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers and wealth managers globally, iCapital provides unrivaled access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.iCapital's end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments (SI) and annuities into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.iCapital has over $918.5 billion of global volume activity on platform, including $232 billion in alternatives platform assets, $203 billion in SI and Annuities Outstandings, and $483 billion in Data Solutions Reporting Assets, and serving over 2,975 wealth management firms and 112,000 active financial professionals.Headquartered in New York, iCapital operates globally with 16 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World's Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.For more information, visit | Twitter (X): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn:FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Capital Management AG (Zurich)...+41-44-256-8050Boreal Capital Management LLC (Miami)...(305) 459-5400iCapital...+41 43 547 19 61

