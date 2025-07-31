Westkam Gold Corp. Mobilizes Crews For Prospecting And Soil Sampling On Will Property, Mt. Williams, B.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (the“Company” or“WestKam”) is pleased to announce that field crews are being mobilized to commence a prospecting and soil sampling program on the Company's 100%-owned Will Project, located on Mt. Williamsnear Goldbridge, British Columbia.

The Will Project encompasses 1,142.47 hectares of highly prospective terrain and is in good standing through January 30, 2027. The 2025 exploration campaign will focus on a zone of listwanite alteration in the upper reaches of Mt. Williams, an area with geological characteristics conducive to gold and antimony mineralization.

The targeted alteration zone is situated on trend with the Minto-Olympic shear zone, currently being advanced by Endurance Gold Corp. , and is interpreted to share a similar structural and lithological setting. Listwanite-hosted orogenic systems are globally recognized for their association with significant gold deposits. Antimony is commonly associated in such settings-particularly in structurally controlled quartz-carbonate veining in proximity to ultramafic rocks.

The program will include systematic soil sampling, geological mapping and prospecting, aimed at delineating geochemical anomalies and identifying potential drill targets within the target area shown on Figure #1.

Peter Laipnieks, President commented:“We are excited to initiate more work on the Will Project, which represents a compelling opportunity for discovery. The combination of listwanite alteration, favorable structural setting, and the potential for both gold and antimony mineralization positions this property as a high-priority exploration target for WestKam.”

WestKam remains committed to responsible exploration practices and ongoing collaboration with local communities and stakeholders as operations advance on Mt. Williams.

Figure # 1 – Will Property Area with Proposed Soil Grid Area

-p alt="A map of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect." height="794" src="" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="597" />

Please click to view image

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P. Geo, is a qualifies qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring and developing mineral properties, with strong potential to host significant resources, in Western Canada . We are looking for additional projects that are in an established mining district with highly prospective geology that could host significant resources.

