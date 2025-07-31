New Survey From Changeup Reveals What Beauty Shoppers Actually Want From Stores

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report identifies the defining shifts that are transforming the beauty category, and outlines actionable strategies for creating inclusive, curated, and confident retail environments. From ingredient-forward zones with natural lighting, to age-positive sampling stations and intuitive navigation, ChangeUp highlights how brands can turn missed opportunities into measurable growth.

"Today's beauty customers still rely on physical retail, yet feel increasingly alienated by environments that don't reflect their needs," said Lynn Gonsior, COO at ChangeUp. "Retailers have been chasing the loudest signals, and the oversight of some of their most valuable customers is costing them. Real loyalty isn't built on trend-chasing, it's built on understanding your customers."

Key findings from the report include:



92% of beauty shoppers want store layouts that are clear and intuitive.

86% want to find what they need without having to ask for help.

83% say they have become more value conscious when buying beauty products. The two most overlooked consumer segments – deemed Label Luminaries and Timeless Tacticians. Representing 31% of all beauty shoppers, these powerful, high-spending consumers still prefer to make final purchase decisions in-store, despite feeling increasingly disconnected from the retail experience.

ChangeUp's research also reveals significant differences in consumers' satisfaction of shopping experiences across a range of retailers including Sephora, Ulta, Macy's, Walmart, CVS, and more.

"Beauty retail doesn't need to be more complicated, it needs to be more intentional," added Gonsior. "When retailers start designing for clarity, confidence, and connection, they don't just fix frustrations for niche groups, they elevate the experience for everyone."

Download the full report

For Part One of the Beauty Report Series

Methodology

This study was designed to represent a diverse cross-section of U.S. shoppers, balanced by age, gender, race, region, and income. All 1,600 respondents regularly make beauty purchases in the physical store (at least every six months). They also purchase beauty products in the physical store from at least one of the 11 brands included in the survey.

About ChangeUp

ChangeUp is an award-winning experience agency designing for the moments where brands and customers meet. We develop brand-led experiences that create change for businesses through customer insights and strategy, brand design, store design and architecture. We've partnered with clients including Bath & Body Works, The Vitamin Shoppe, Macy's, Chick-fil-A, and Kia. Learn more at .

