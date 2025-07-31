Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 10:08:43
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - ATCO Ltd. : Today announced second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $101 million ($0.90 per share), which were $5 million ($0.04 per share) higher compared to $96 million ($0.86 per share) in the second quarter of 2024. ATCO Ltd. shares T.X are trading unchanged at $52.23.

