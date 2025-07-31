2U Launches Six New IBM Microcredentials For The AI And Data-Driven Workforce

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As AI transforms work across industries, demand for technical skills is evolving at an unprecedented speed. Recent research from PwC shows that skills in AI-affected roles are evolving 66% faster than average. To meet this challenge, these programs provide shorter, more flexible, and more affordable alternatives to traditional degrees, with greater support than typical self-paced courses. They're designed to balance flexibility with structure, helping learners develop high-impact, job-relevant skills that meet today's market demands.

Enrollment is now open for the first three programs- Data Analyst, Data Science, and Applied AI Developer -with cohorts beginning in October 2025.



The IBM Data Analyst Certificate (10 weeks) builds foundational analytical skills for professionals advancing in their current role or transitioning into data-focused careers.

The IBM Data Science Certificate (10 weeks) encompasses the entire data science process, from data collection and statistical analysis to machine learning using Python and industry-standard tools, including hands-on projects and an exploration of ethics.

The IBM Applied AI Developer Certificate (6 weeks) focuses on designing and deploying AI solutions with an emphasis on practical application, responsible innovation, and current trends in generative AI. Three additional programs -Software Engineer, Generative AI Engineer, and DevOps Engineer -will open for enrollment in the coming months.

Each program is based on an IBM-developed curriculum and materials, led by subject matter experts in IBM products and technologies, and incorporates peer-to-peer learning and hands-on capstone projects. Programs require an average of 12 hours of work per week and cost between $1,900 and $2,500. Learners receive ongoing support from instructors and student success advisors and earn an official IBM certificate upon completion.

"Thriving in today's rapidly changing tech landscape requires education that moves in step with industry demands and workforce evolution," said Andy Morgan, Chief Partnerships Officer at 2U. "Our expanded partnership with IBM allows us to deliver precisely targeted learning experiences that empower professionals with in-demand skills and help employers access the talent they need."

IBM's expanded partnership with 2U builds on its longstanding history of innovation on the edX platform, including being the first corporate partner to offer MicroBachelors® programs. Leveraging decades of leadership in enterprise technology and AI, IBM continues to set the standard for industry-driven education.

"The world is changing fast, and the way people build skills has to change with it," said Rav Ahuja, Global Program Leader and CCO, IBM Skills Network. "Our partnership with 2U reflects a broader commitment to reimagining how professionals learn, making it easier to gain meaningful, job-relevant skills that keep pace with innovation. This is about opening more doors, for more people, to participate in the future of work."

Today's announcement reflects 2U's ongoing commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading companies and institutions to deliver workforce-relevant education. It also advances IBM's mission to close the global skills gap and prepare more professionals for the demands of an AI-powered economy. Together, 2U and IBM are delivering targeted, career-relevant education that helps professionals grow with confidence and purpose in an AI-powered world.

About 2U

2U is a global leader in education technology. Guided by its founding mission to increase access to higher education, 2U has spent over 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 96 million people with thousands of affordable, career-aligned learning opportunities in partnership with more than 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U .

