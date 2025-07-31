403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Stands Firm on Palestinian State Recognition Despite Legal Pushback
(MENAFN) The UK Business Minister Gareth Thomas has reiterated the government’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state, despite legal objections from some members of the House of Lords.
In an interview during Thursday’s media briefing, Thomas emphasized that while the government views recognition as lawful, the decision ultimately rests on political considerations.
"In the end, recognition of another state is a political judgment and over 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, and we’re determined to do so in September if Israel does not end the violence in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and agree to a lasting route towards a two-state solution, and to no annexation in the West Bank," he stated.
However, a faction of 40 peers has raised concerns in a letter to Lord Hermer, the attorney general, cautioning that recognizing Palestine could violate international law.
According to excerpts published by media, the letter argues that the Palestinian territories fail to meet the legal standards for statehood as defined by the 1933 Montevideo Convention. This treaty requires a state to have a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the ability to engage in international relations — conditions the peers claim Palestine does not satisfy.
Thomas responded, "We haven’t signed up to the Montevideo Convention, but is there a clear population in Palestine? Yes, there is in Gaza and the West Bank."
He further clarified, "We have made clear that we think you would recognize the state of Palestine, and that state of Palestine would be based on the 1967 borders."
Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its fierce campaign in Gaza, refusing international calls for a ceasefire since October 7, 2023. The assault has claimed over 60,200 Palestinian lives, ravaged infrastructure, and triggered critical food shortages.
Human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel recently accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, highlighting systematic destruction of Palestinian society and deliberate targeting of healthcare systems.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice linked to its ongoing military actions in the enclave.
In an interview during Thursday’s media briefing, Thomas emphasized that while the government views recognition as lawful, the decision ultimately rests on political considerations.
"In the end, recognition of another state is a political judgment and over 140 countries have already recognized Palestine, and we’re determined to do so in September if Israel does not end the violence in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and agree to a lasting route towards a two-state solution, and to no annexation in the West Bank," he stated.
However, a faction of 40 peers has raised concerns in a letter to Lord Hermer, the attorney general, cautioning that recognizing Palestine could violate international law.
According to excerpts published by media, the letter argues that the Palestinian territories fail to meet the legal standards for statehood as defined by the 1933 Montevideo Convention. This treaty requires a state to have a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the ability to engage in international relations — conditions the peers claim Palestine does not satisfy.
Thomas responded, "We haven’t signed up to the Montevideo Convention, but is there a clear population in Palestine? Yes, there is in Gaza and the West Bank."
He further clarified, "We have made clear that we think you would recognize the state of Palestine, and that state of Palestine would be based on the 1967 borders."
Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its fierce campaign in Gaza, refusing international calls for a ceasefire since October 7, 2023. The assault has claimed over 60,200 Palestinian lives, ravaged infrastructure, and triggered critical food shortages.
Human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel recently accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, highlighting systematic destruction of Palestinian society and deliberate targeting of healthcare systems.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice linked to its ongoing military actions in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment