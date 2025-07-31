403
"New York Declaration" Renews Backing Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) The “New York Declaration”, unveiled on Tuesday during a United Nations gathering, reiterated the global commitment to a two-state resolution addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This statement came as Gaza faces an escalating famine and widespread humanitarian emergency following Israeli military actions.
Since October 7, 2023, Israeli operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of more than 60,000 Palestinians.
Continuous airstrikes have ravaged the territory, leading to acute food scarcity.
Reports confirm that a minimum of 154 individuals, including 89 minors, have succumbed to starvation.
The declaration was presented at the conclusion of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.
"We agreed to take collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful, and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the two-state solution, and to build a better future for Palestinians, Israelis, and all peoples of the region," the declaration emphasized.
The document stated that current circumstances have “highlighted, once again, and more than ever, the terrifying human toll and the grave implications for regional and international peace and security” posed by the continuing conflict in the Middle East.
It further warned that, in the absence of “decisive measures towards the two-state solution and robust international guarantees,” the strife will only intensify, and achieving stability in the region will remain out of reach.
