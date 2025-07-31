Global Skin Cancer Treatment Market Size To Reach USD 19.27 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Melanoma Cases And Advancements In Immunotherapy SNS Insider

Austin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skin Cancer Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Skin Cancer Treatment Market was valued at USD 10.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.27 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The skin cancer treatment market is growing at a stable rate of incidence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, owing to rising exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation and an increasingly aged population. The development of immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and early diagnostic tools is improving treatment response. Moreover, rising awareness, governmental screening programs, and rising investments in oncology R&D are also promoting the growth of the market in developed and developing regions.





The U.S. skin cancer treatment market alone accounted for USD 3.24 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow to USD 5.57 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period of 2025-2032

The demand for skin cancer treatment in North America is propelled by the U.S., with its high incidence rates (millions of non-melanoma and tens of thousands of melanoma cases each year), intensive healthcare system, and widespread presence of advanced medications such as immunotherapies and targeted drugs.

Key Skin Cancer Treatment Companies Profiled in the Report



Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Leo Pharma A/S

Galderma S.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly Valeant)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

DermTech Inc.

Castle Biosciences Inc.

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) 3M Company and other players

Segment Insights

By Cancer Type, Melanoma Dominated the Skin Cancer Treatment Market

The melanoma segment of the skin cancer treatment market was the largest due to its aggressive nature, greater risk of mortality, and rising incidence rate globally, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2024. Melanoma cases require more advanced and targeted treatments than non-melanoma forms of cancer, so higher rates of treatment use and costs were associated with melanoma. There is increasing adoption as a result of the effectiveness of novel immunotherapeutic and checkpoint inhibitor therapies in melanoma. Furthermore, solid research focus on this target, early detection campaigns, and clinical trial activity in melanoma led to a dominating market share of this patient group as compared to BCC or SCC.

The Skin Cancer Treatment Market, By Route of Administration, Topical segment held a Dominating Share.

The topical segment held a leading share of the skin cancer treatment market in 2024 with a 33.25% market share, as topical products are widely used for the treatment of early-stage and superficial skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma. The most important reason for topical medications being so popular among patients and physicians is their non-invasive, economic, and side-effect-free therapeutic approach. The greater accessibility of prescription creams, including imiquimod and 5-fluorouracil, is conducive to widespread use.

Regional Outlook

North America Dominates the Skin Cancer Treatment Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the skin cancer treatment market with a 39.1% market share as a result of high prevalence rates of disease, early adoption of novel treatment options, and a well-established reimbursement structure. The U.S. is ahead in clinical trials, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies, backed by large pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Growing awareness of skin cancer screening and the availability of dedicated dermatological care are also driving the market.

Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth in the skin cancer treatment market due to a growing population in urban areas, UV exposure, and perception about early diagnosis. Increasing disposable income, developing healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives on cancer prevention programs are also propelling the adoption of treatments. In countries such as India, China, and Japan, the investment being made in oncology care is extended to increasing access to dermatology services.

Skin Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation

By Cancer Type



Melanoma

Non-Melanoma



Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC)



Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) Merkel Cell Carcinoma

By Therapy Type



Surgical Procedures



Excisional Surgery



Mohs Surgery



Cryosurgery

Curettage and Electrodessication

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (e.g., PD-1, CTLA-4 inhibitors)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Topical Treatments



Imiquimod 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)

By Route of Administration



Topical

Oral

Injectable

Intravenous (IV) Others (e.g., intralesional)

By End User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cancer Research and Treatment Centers Homecare Settings (for topical & oral medications)

