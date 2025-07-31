SIG SAUER Experience Center Museum: Medal Of Honor Recipient - Captain Larry L. Taylor Tribute

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Captain Taylor served in Vietnam from August 1967 to August 1968 with D Troop (Air), 1Squadron, 4Cavalry, 1Infantry Division as an Army aviator flying some of the first Bell AH1-G Cobra attack helicopters in combat. He flew over 2,000 combat missions in UH-1 and Cobra helicopters, was engaged by enemy fire 340 times, and forced down five times. He was awarded by the U.S. Army with at least 50 combat decorations, including the Silver Star, 43 Air Medals, a Bronze Star, and two Distinguished Flying Crosses. The Vietnamese Government also awarded Captain Taylor the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star.

His most harrowing mission took place on June 18, 1968, when a four-man Long-Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) team was surrounded by enemies just northeast of Saigon, Vietnam. The team was in danger of being overrun by a larger Viet Cong force when 1st Lt. Larry Taylor and his co-pilot and gunner J.O. Ratliff flew a AH-G Cobra helicopter gunship to support them on the ground, making low-level attack runs for 45 minutes. The helicopters supporting the LRRP were almost out of ammunition, and due to lack of firepower protection the UH-1 "Huey" rescue helicopter was canceled. With the enemy closing in, Taylor knew he was the only way out for the four-man LRRP team. Operating on his own personal motto-"No man left behind"-Taylor decided to disobey direct orders to end the mission and landed the Cobra under heavy enemy fire with co-pilot and gunner J.O. Ratliff. The patrol team, including SGT David Hill, sat on the rocket-pods and skids; despite low fuel and nearly empty ammunition, Taylor carried them to safety.

For Captain Taylor's profound altruism, the Army awarded him the Silver Star, upgraded in 2023 by President Joe Biden to the Medal of Honor.

SIG SAUER is moved by Captain Taylor's profound acts of courage and dedication to duty. Likewise, the Company was honored to host Sgt. David Hill, and CW02 J.O. Ratliff at the July 11th unveiling ceremony for the Captain Larry Taylor tribute display. The display includes:



CPT Taylor's Medal of Honor and the issuing certificate;

CPT Taylor's flight helmet and summer flying gloves;

A 1/35 scale diorama depicting the extraction; and Numerous photographs donated by David Hill and J.O. Ratliff.

The case also includes a custom SIG SAUER Commemorative M17 pistol and walnut stand dedicated to CPT Taylor. SIG SAUER built Medal of Honor Commemorative pistols for all surviving recipients of this prestigious award. The pistols were hand crafted in collaboration with SIG SAUER Custom Works . Upon learning about Captain Taylor's story, the SIG SAUER team was driven to honor his life with a tribute to his service and valor.

SIG SAUER would like to thank the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Sgt. David Hill, and CW02 J.O. Ratliff for sharing Captain Larry Taylor's story and accepting our gift for his dedication to service.

To learn more about Captain Larry L. Taylor's story please visit this moving video tribute , read the U.S. Army dedication , or visit the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center website.

