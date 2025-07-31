Costperform And Carahsoft Partner To Provide Advanced Cost Management Software For U.S. Government Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cost Allocation and Management Tools Now Available to Public Sector

BALTIMORE and RESTON, Va., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CostPerform , a leading provider of enterprise cost and performance management software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CostPerform's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's comprehensive suite of cost allocation and cost management tools available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

The new partnership addresses the increasing demands for financial transparency and operational efficiency in Government operations. Through Carahsoft's reseller partners and contract vehicles, agencies can now access CostPerform's advanced cost and performance management solutions specifically designed for Government agencies, enabling data-driven decision-making and improved resource optimization.

“Government agencies face the challenge of accurately managing complex costs and sticking to Federal requirements,” said Sander den Hartog, CEO of CostPerform.“Our partnership with Carahsoft will help us provide the tools needed to deliver cost transparency, streamline regulatory reporting and improve resource allocation across the Public Sector.”

CostPerform's platform enables Government organizations to:



Implement advanced cost allocation methodologies across departments and programs to calculate their true cost to serve.

Create detailed insights into service delivery costs and operational effectiveness.

Streamline financial reporting and enhance accountability measures, while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements. Optimize resource allocation through data-driven analysis.

As a GSA-approved supplier, CostPerform's solution has already demonstrated significant impact across major Federal institutions and is certified and accredited by the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, Library of Congress and U.S. Office of Personnel Management. These agencies use CostPerform's capabilities to optimize their financial operations and financial transparency.

“Through this partnership, we're expanding access to essential financial management tools that help Government agencies optimize their operations,” said Laura Howton, Program Executive for Analytics and Data Management Solutions at Carahsoft.“CostPerform's platform provides a powerful solution for agencies seeking to modernize their financial management capabilities. We look forward to working with CostPerform and our reseller partners to meet the growing demand for accountability and efficiency in the Public Sector.”

CostPerform's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. Explore CostPerform's contract vehicles here . For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6870 or ... ; or view the on-demand webinar“Cost Allocations for State and Federal Agencies” to learn about best practices in cost allocation.

