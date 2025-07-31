123 Remodeling Announces New Supplier Partnerships To Boost Project Efficiency In Dallas

MENAFN - GetNews)To reduce wait times and improve the overall client experience, 123 Remodeling has established partnerships with several Dallas-based suppliers. These relationships will allow faster access to in-demand materials for kitchens, bathrooms, and interior renovations. The move reflects a larger operational focus on strengthening its project delivery process and supporting the regional supply chain.







The company, which offers full-service remodeling across kitchens, bathrooms, and interior spaces, has coordinated directly with local showrooms and distributors to source materials more efficiently. By reducing reliance on long-distance supply routes, 123 Remodeling can accelerate timelines, respond faster to mid-project adjustments, and maintain consistent communication between its design team and on-site crews.

The Dallas-area suppliers now working in close coordination with 123 Remodeling include:

. Bedrosians Tile & Stone, Dallas Showroom: A long-established provider of tile and stone surfaces. The local showroom offers immediate access to inventory for flooring, walls, and wet-area applications.

. Floor & Decor, Dallas Central Design Center: This supplier's large inventory of hard surface flooring, tile, and installation materials supports fast-paced project needs without delays in material selection.

. MSI, Farmers Branch Showroom: MSI supplies countertops, tile, and backsplash options that are stored locally and available on short timelines. Its showroom also provides in-person support during the design phase.

. Lansing Building Products, Grand Prairie Branch: A regional supplier of windows, doors, and exterior components, Lansing contributes energy-efficient solutions tailored to the North Texas climate.

. J&K Cabinetry, Dallas Showroom: This cabinetry supplier supports projects that require flexible design choices and reliable fulfillment schedules. Jts Dallas location allows clients to view and approve products quickly.

. KLZ Stone Supply, Inc.: Specializing in granite, marble, and quartz, KLZ Stone Supply offers an extensive selection of slabs and natural stone surfaces directly from its Dallas showroom and warehouse.

. FBS Dallas Appliance: A local appliance supplier with a broad inventory of kitchen and laundry appliances, FBS Dallas Appliance offers clients the ability to explore in-stock models with expert showroom guidance.

. Stratus Surfaces Dallas: Stratus Surfaces provides premium countertop surfaces, including quartz and porcelain. Its Dallas location supports quick turnarounds and in-person material selection.

According to 123 Remodeling, these supplier relationships are part of a broader effort to align with local businesses that understand the specific construction needs, weather considerations, and architectural preferences common to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"These partnerships are allowing us to deliver more reliable project schedules while maintaining flexibility," said Lior Kahana, Operations Manager at 123 Remodeling. "We are able to adjust on the ground much faster and provide clients with a smoother remodeling process from start to finish."

Clients also benefit from seeing materials in person before making selections. In contrast to online ordering or long-distance fulfillment, the in-showroom process helps avoid miscommunication and reduces the risk of ordering delays.

As remodeling demand grows throughout North Texas, 123 Remodeling plans to continue investing in partnerships that improve logistics, communication, and overall client experience. The company is actively expanding its supplier network to support future project volume and uphold consistent standards across all phases of renovation work.

About 123 Remodeling

123 Remodeling is a licensed general contractor offering complete home remodeling services in Dallas, Texas. The company provides design-to-completion solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, and full interior renovations. Focusing on project coordination, client communication, and high construction standards, 123 Remodeling helps homeowners achieve functional, lasting improvements tailored to their homes and lifestyles.