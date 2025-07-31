Jordan Welcomes Canada, Malta's Planned Recognition Of Palestinian State

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed announcement of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela of their countries' intention to officially recognize the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly next September.The ministry said the two countries' plan is an "important" step in the right direction to end the Israeli occupation and enshrin the two-state solution.In a statement Thursday, the Ministry's Spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's appreciation for the announcement of the Canadian and Maltese premiers.Qudah added that the move represents a response to international efforts aimed at further recognizing the Palestinian state on the June 4, 1976, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, in line with international legitimacy resolutions and Arab Peace Initiative.On its diplomacy, Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's "firm" position in continuing to work with its international partners to support the Palestinian people's right to freedom, end the occupation, achieve self-determination, and establish an independent state on its national soil.