Dexterra Group Completes Investment In Pleasant Valley Corporation
Founded in 1976 by co-CEOs Gino and Barbara Faciana, PVC offers a wide range of facility services, including Integrated Facility Management ("IFM"). The PVC operating platform is a distributed model that incorporates proprietary facility management technology, a quality vendor network, as well as a strong commitment to service and partnership that supports long-standing relationships with clients, including Fortune 500 companies. PVC adds significant scale and capability to the Company's U.S.-based facility management business. PVC generates approximately US$175 million in annual revenues with a strong history of profitability, solid pipeline of new business, and significant growth potential.
"We are very pleased to announce our investment in PVC," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer, Dexterra Group. "PVC's reputation, culture, and values align well with Dexterra. PVC builds on our U.S. presence, supporting long-term profitable growth. We look forward to working together with the Faciana Family and the team at PVC."
"PVC has a long history and commitment to customer service, growth, and technology," said Barbara and Gino Faciana. "We believe Dexterra is the right strategic partner for our customers, employees, and our growth objectives. We are excited to work together building our combined future."
About Dexterra
Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.
Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.
