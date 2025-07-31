403
Kuwait PM Chairs Ministerial Cmte Meeting Reviewing Agreements With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired on Thursday a ministerial committee meeting at Bayan Palace, to follow up on agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with China.
The 21st meeting discussed the progress of joint Kuwait-China initiatives, particularly the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, renewable energy development, housing, environmental infrastructure for sewage treatment plants, eco-friendly recycling, cooperation in combating desertification, and sustainable agriculture.
Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Committee Rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat provided a detailed briefing on the implementation of Kuwait-China agreements and MoUs.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammed Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Ateeq Al-Majed attended the meeting. (end)
