EC Finalises Electoral College For Vice Presidential Poll
The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.
In a statement, the poll authority said it has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.
The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission office from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, the poll body said.
Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure.Read Also EC Begins VP Poll Prep No J&K Voice In VP Poll As RS Seats Vacant
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment