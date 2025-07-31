Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EC Finalises Electoral College For Vice Presidential Poll

EC Finalises Electoral College For Vice Presidential Poll


2025-07-31 09:04:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Election Commission on Thursday said it has finalised the Electoral College for the vice presidential election, necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.

The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, the poll authority said it has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission office from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, the poll body said.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

Read Also EC Begins VP Poll Prep No J&K Voice In VP Poll As RS Seats Vacant

MENAFN31072025000215011059ID1109868298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search