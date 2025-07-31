Port Of Tallinn And TS Laevad Appealed The Judgement Of Tallinn Circuit Court

In early June, the company described in its notice that Tallinn Circuit Court decided to partially annul the decision of the Harju County Court of 27 June 2024, and made a new decision, being in consent with the prosecutor's office and the victims that the acts alleged against Martin Paide and Toivo Promm must be reclassified compared to what was stated in the county court's decision. However, the circuit court agreed with the county court that Ain Kaljurand and Allan Kiil were not public officials, and the decision of the Harju County Court was left unchanged in this regard. The circuit court therefore dismissed the appeal of the victims, Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ, who requested to annul the county court's decision not to process the civil claim.

Port of Tallinn and OÜ TS Laevad, as parties to the court proceedings, filed a cassation appeal and request that the decision of Harju County Court of 27.06.2024 and the decision of Tallinn Circuit Court of 04.06.2025 in the criminal case be annulled in the part in which the accusation was reclassified as a private sector bribery offense, the proceedings were terminated due to the statute of limitations, the civil action was dismissed, the measures taken to secure the civil action were canceled, and the procedural costs of the victims were not compensated.

The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial performance or financial position. Additional information about this case can be found in the stock exchange announcements of 27 June 2024, 31 July 2024, 15 October 2024 and 4 June 2025.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

