Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp (OTC YCRM) Is Now Frequency Holdings Inc (OTC FRQN) As Strategic Evolution Takes Hold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New name and symbol reflect expansion beyond ReachOut Technology into multi-brand tech platform focused on cybersecurity, AI, and digital identity

CHICAGO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Holdings Inc (OTC: FRQN) today announced it has officially completed its corporate name and symbol change from Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp (OTC: YCRM) following final approval by FINRA. This milestone marks the formal transition into a modern holding company structure with a portfolio that includes cybersecurity-first IT services through ReachOut and upcoming ventures in decentralized identity and artificial intelligence.

The new name and symbol hit the market this morning.

Frequency Holdings is building a multi-brand platform modeled after Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet with each subsidiary operating independently while benefiting from shared strategic leadership. The flagship operating company ReachOut is actively acquiring and scaling cybersecurity-focused MSPs across the US while new brands like TRUSTLESS aim to bring privacy and authentication innovation into new digital verticals.

“This is more than a name change” said Rick Jordan CEO of Frequency Holdings.“This is about building something bigger than one brand. We are creating a structure that can hold multiple companies each with their own identity and velocity while sharing the same DNA of performance protection and technology that works. The market has asked what we're building. This is it. A public platform with room for massive upside and real-world relevance.”

Kevin Harrington, original Shark from ABC's Shark Tank and longtime board member of the company added,“I joined the board because Rick's vision was bold, and both the industry and timing are right. ReachOut was just the beginning, and now Frequency is turning the vision into a machine with the team we have in place.”

David Meltzer, global entrepreneur, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and the newest addition to the board commented,“Your frequency is your neighborhood, and Frequency Holdings is about raising the signal in every sense. This is a company tuned into innovation, tuned into value, and tuned into service. I'm honored to be part of this next chapter and proud to support the expansion of its platform and purpose.”

The Company previously operated under the name Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp and traded under the symbol YCRM. The new name and symbol are effective immediately with full updates in place across OTC Markets and all investor communications. Frequency Holdings will continue to execute on its rollup strategy through ReachOut and plans to unveil additional ventures in the coming quarters.

ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: FRQN)

Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.

ABOUT RICK JORDAN

Rick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.

ABOUT KEVIN HARRINGTON

Kevin Harrington is a globally recognized entrepreneur, original Shark on ABC's Shark Tank, and a pioneer of the infomercial industry. Over his career, he has launched more than 20 companies to over $100 million in sales and helped generate over $15 billion in market value--including his early leadership in Celsius Holdings, Inc. As a board member of Frequency Holdings Inc., Kevin brings deep strategic insight, brand-building expertise, and decades of experience scaling disruptive ventures into household names.

ABOUT DAVID MELTZER

David Meltzer is Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the inspiration for Jerry Maguire. A globally recognized entrepreneur, investor, and business coach, he's been named Variety's Sports Humanitarian of the Year and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. As Executive Producer of Apple TV's 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours, and Entrepreneur's top digital show Elevator Pitch, David brings media fluency and business expertise to global audiences. His mission-to empower more than 1 billion people to be happy--drives his work across coaching, content, and leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

PR and Investor Relations Contacts

For press inquiries or to book media interviews, TV appearances, and speaking engagements for CEO Rick Jordan:

Email: ... -- ...

Phone: 312-288-8008

