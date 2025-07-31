Kraneshares AI ETF AGIX Celebrates A 1-Year Track Record

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares is proud to announce the 1-year anniversary of its KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) , highlighting a year marked by strong performance and private market access.

Since its inception on July 18, 2024, AGIX has delivered an impressive 29.55% total return, outpacing the Nasdaq 100's 18.63% over the same period.1

AGIX aims to provide investors with exposure to both public and private companies at the forefront of AI. AGIX broke new ground by becoming one of the first US-listed ETFs to make direct investments in private AI companies. Following its addition of Anthropic in early 2025, AGIX expanded its private AI exposure further by acquiring shares of xAI. AGIX, a series of the KraneShares Trust, appears on both respective cap tables as a direct holder of shares in these companies.

As of July 29, 2025, xAI represents 3.72% and Anthropic represents 2.96% of AGIX's net assets.2

KraneShares launched AGIX in collaboration with Etna Capital Management, an established pioneer in AI venture investing. Etna's expertise is underscored by its early-stage investments in groundbreaking AI innovators, including Anthropic, xAI, and Perplexity.

“Not only has AGIX delivered a standout year of performance, but its unique structure gives investors access to both public and private companies contributing to the future of artificial intelligence,” said Derek Yan, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares.“Direct holdings in Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI underscore our dedication to bringing groundbreaking opportunities to our investors."

“The artificial intelligence industry is experiencing a rapid pace of innovation, with new breakthroughs and applications emerging at an unprecedented rate,” said Max Chen, Partner at Etna Capital Management.“It's incredibly exciting to witness companies like xAI and Anthropic participate in this transformation, pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve and help establish a foundation for profound changes across sectors worldwide.”

Join us for an AGIX webinar on August 6th, 2025, where we will discuss access to private AI unicorns, examine the latest valuation trends, and provide an outlook for the AI sector. To register, click here .

For more information on the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), top 10 holdings, and its innovative structure, please visit .

Holdings are subject to change.

Citations:

Data from Bloomberg as of 7/29/2025.Data from Bloomberg as of 7/29/2025. Up to the 15% private exposure limit permitted by the Investment Advisors Act of 1940.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

