Industry-Leading Permanent Makeup Expert Ashley Swain Announces Advanced PMU Training Courses For Fall 2025

30-Year PMU Expert Ashley Swain Unveils Advanced Training Program for Experienced Professionals in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa, a premier permanent makeup center serving Palm Beach County, today announced the launch of three advanced permanent makeup (PMU) training courses designed for experienced professionals seeking to elevate their skills. The comprehensive 12-hour programs will cover Advanced PMU Lip Blushing, Advanced PMU Brows, and Advanced PMU Eye Enhancement/Eyeliner techniques.

Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa has been a leading permanent makeup center in the community for over 25 years, with founder Ashley Swain recognized as a nationally acclaimed leader and educator in the permanent makeup field since 1995. The company has earned recognition for its exceptional customer service and has been featured in various news outlets, with Ashley Swain conducting seminars for prominent organizations, including the Cancer Society, the Dermatological Society, the Alopecia Foundation, and the Parkinson's Foundation.

The advanced training program launches with the Advanced PMU Lip Blushing Training Course on August 23-24, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily at the ASPM Center in Palm Beach Gardens. The intensive course is priced at $2,499 with financing options available. Students must register by August 18 to secure their spot, as space is limited. Following the Lip Blushing course, the Advanced PMU Eyebrow Training Course will be held on September 13-14, with registration required by September 9. The series concludes with the Advanced PMU Eye Enhancement/PMU Eyeliner Training Course on October 11-12, requiring registration by October 7.

Ashley Swain, Master Permanent Makeup Artist, is the principal and lead technician for Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup Centers, PA, with nearly three decades of experience providing cosmetic and medically corrective permanent makeup services. She has excelled in educating top professionals in micro-pigmentation. She has been interviewed by local and international media, including Gold Coast Magazine of South Florida, Vero Beach Magazine, Palm Beach Post, Boca News, Channel 7, "The Marsha Little John Show," and MTV's "A Boca Bride Makeover." Ashley has been a master trainer and spokesperson for major companies in the United States and internationally, including Nouveau Contour and Premier Pigments, and served as a master trainer for The Esthetic Skin Institute for nearly a decade.

"We're excited to offer these advanced training programs to experienced permanent makeup professionals who are ready to take their skills to the next level," said Ashley Swain, founder of Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa . "These intensive 12-hour courses are designed specifically for practitioners who already have foundational training and want to master advanced techniques in lip blushing, brow enhancement, and eyeliner application. Our hands-on approach, combined with nearly three decades of industry experience, ensures that students leave with the confidence and expertise to deliver exceptional results for their clients."

All courses are designed for professionals who have had prior training in their respective techniques, hence the "advanced" designation. The training includes hands-on practice with attendees required to bring a model for the second day of instruction. Private instruction is also available for those seeking individualized training. Interested professionals can register by calling 561.295.8481; early registration is recommended due to limited class sizes.

The advanced training courses represent Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa's continued commitment to elevating industry standards and providing ongoing education for permanent makeup professionals. With state-of-the-art facilities and proven teaching methodologies, the training programs are designed to enhance both technical skills and artistic vision for experienced practitioners.

About Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa

Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa is a premier permanent makeup and medical spa facility located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, serving clients throughout Palm Beach County, including North Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Tequesta, Juno Beach, Jupiter, and Royal Palm Beach. The practice offers comprehensive permanent makeup services, including eyebrows, eyeliner, lip color and liner, and scar camouflage, as well as a full range of medical spa services, including laser treatments, and advanced skin care procedures.

In addition to Ashley Swain, Svetlana Krav (Lana) will also be involved in training. See Lana's bio:

Joining Ashley Swain as a co-trainer is Svetlana Krav, an Elite Permanent Makeup Artist with over five years of experience who brings international expertise to the advanced PMU courses. Svetlana is a graduate of Tomsk State University in Russia and received her specialized Permanent Makeup Training from the prestigious Belyaev Academy of Eyebrows and the A&G Academy in Moscow. She maintains her commitment to excellence by attending both the Global Permanent Makeup Congress and the World Permanent Makeup Congress annually, and is known for her precise pre-measurements and skilled application techniques that uphold Ashley Swain's standard of permanent makeup excellence.

For more information about Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 561.295.8481.

Press Contact:

Ashley Swain

(561) 295-8481



SOURCE Ashley Swain Permanent Makeup & Medspa

