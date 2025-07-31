Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Earnings
|"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure our operating performance and to compare our operating performance with those of our competitors.
|The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is used by some investors as a way to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income/loss as an indicator of the Company's performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA does not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.
|Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
|“Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of participation interest and taxes. Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
About Studio City International Holdings Limited
The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit .
The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).
|Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating revenues:
|Revenue from casino contract
|$
|83,783
|$
|62,080
|$
|159,703
|$
|128,967
|Rooms
|39,645
|37,675
|80,881
|76,198
|Food and beverage
|21,453
|23,977
|44,204
|42,899
|Entertainment
|19,131
|16,200
|22,095
|24,592
|Services fee
|20,846
|16,335
|34,204
|28,763
|Mall
|4,502
|4,392
|8,963
|8,712
|Retail and other
|691
|836
|1,721
|1,521
|Total operating revenues
|190,051
|161,495
|351,771
|311,652
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Costs related to casino contract
|(10,352
|)
|(8,950
|)
|(19,373
|)
|(17,108
|)
|Rooms
|(14,776
|)
|(12,562
|)
|(29,548
|)
|(23,978
|)
|Food and beverage
|(19,461
|)
|(20,318
|)
|(39,595
|)
|(37,965
|)
|Entertainment
|(18,715
|)
|(15,382
|)
|(23,721
|)
|(24,645
|)
|Mall
|(1,934
|)
|(1,764
|)
|(3,767
|)
|(3,398
|)
|Retail and other
|(605
|)
|(610
|)
|(1,176
|)
|(1,057
|)
|General and administrative
|(47,835
|)
|(47,684
|)
|(88,307
|)
|(83,076
|)
|Pre-opening costs
|(314
|)
|(747
|)
|(469
|)
|(806
|)
|Amortization of land use right
|(826
|)
|(827
|)
|(1,657
|)
|(1,653
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(52,006
|)
|(49,499
|)
|(103,655
|)
|(98,795
|)
|Property charges and other
|(154
|)
|(180
|)
|(2,160
|)
|(120
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(166,978
|)
|(158,523
|)
|(313,428
|)
|(292,601
|)
|Operating income
|23,073
|2,972
|38,343
|19,051
|Non-operating income (expenses):
|Interest income
|243
|1,328
|517
|2,916
|Interest expense
|(32,504
|)
|(33,646
|)
|(64,982
|)
|(68,437
|)
|Other financing costs
|(580
|)
|(104
|)
|(1,153
|)
|(208
|)
|Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|8,758
|(1,656
|)
|10,729
|(336
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(869
|)
|-
|(869
|)
|Total non-operating expenses, net
|(24,083
|)
|(34,947
|)
|(54,889
|)
|(66,934
|)
|Loss before income tax
|(1,010
|)
|(31,975
|)
|(16,546
|)
|(47,883
|)
|Income tax expense
|(3,088
|)
|(4,603
|)
|(5,028
|)
|(4,646
|)
|Net loss
|(4,098
|)
|(36,578
|)
|(21,574
|)
|(52,529
|)
|Net loss attributable to participation interest
|353
|3,147
|1,856
|4,519
|Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
|$
|(3,745
|)
|$
|(33,431
|)
|$
|(19,718
|)
|(48,010
|)
|Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.005
|)
|$
|(0.043
|)
|$
|(0.026
|)
|$
|(0.062
|)
|Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.019
|)
|$
|(0.174
|)
|$
|(0.102
|)
|$
|(0.249
|)
|Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:
|Basic and diluted
|770,352,700
|770,352,700
|770,352,700
|770,352,700
|Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|173,352
|$
|127,634
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,743
|1,976
|Receivables from affiliated companies
|254
|309
|Inventories
|7,167
|7,306
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|17,013
|29,140
|Total current assets
|199,529
|166,365
|Property and equipment, net
|2,550,836
|2,652,169
|Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets
|59,998
|52,504
|Restricted cash
|129
|130
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|11,500
|11,647
|Land use right, net
|99,857
|102,629
|Total assets
|$
|2,921,849
|$
|2,985,444
|LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND
|PARTICIPATION INTEREST
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,947
|$
|3,285
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|104,400
|118,117
|Income tax payable
|12,554
|7,626
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|51,295
|21,597
|Payables to affiliated companies
|37,164
|30,131
|Total current liabilities
|208,360
|180,756
|Long-term debt, net
|2,113,609
|2,141,750
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,652
|4,115
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|-
|77
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|11,529
|12,227
|Total liabilities
|2,338,150
|2,338,925
|Shareholders' equity and participation interest:
|Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized;
|770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding
|77
|77
|Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized;
|72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,477,359
|2,477,359
|Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) income
|(28,996
|)
|8,701
|Accumulated losses
|(1,915,127
|)
|(1,895,409
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|533,320
|590,735
|Participation interest
|50,379
|55,784
|Total shareholders' equity and participation interest
|583,699
|646,519
|Total liabilities, shareholders' equity and participation interest
|$
|2,921,849
|$
|2,985,444
|Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to
|Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
|$
|(3,745
|)
|$
|(33,431
|)
|$
|(19,718
|)
|$
|(48,010
|)
|Pre-opening costs
|314
|747
|469
|806
|Property charges and other
|154
|180
|2,160
|120
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|869
|-
|869
|Income tax impact on adjustments
|-
|(12
|)
|(239
|)
|(12
|)
|Participation interest impact on adjustments
|(41
|)
|(154
|)
|(206
|)
|(154
|)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
|$
|(3,318
|)
|$
|(31,801
|)
|$
|(17,534
|)
|$
|(46,381
|)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.004
|)
|$
|(0.041
|)
|$
|(0.023
|)
|$
|(0.060
|)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.017
|)
|$
|(0.165
|)
|$
|(0.091
|)
|$
|(0.241
|)
|Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:
|Basic and diluted
|770,352,700
|770,352,700
|770,352,700
|770,352,700
|Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating income
|$
|23,073
|$
|2,972
|$
|38,343
|$
|19,051
|Pre-opening costs
|314
|747
|469
|806
|Depreciation and amortization
|52,832
|50,326
|105,312
|100,448
|Property charges and other
|154
|180
|2,160
|120
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|76,373
|$
|54,225
|$
|146,284
|$
|120,425
|Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
|to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
|$
|(3,745
|)
|$
|(33,431
|)
|$
|(19,718
|)
|$
|(48,010
|)
|Net loss attributable to participation interest
|(353
|)
|(3,147
|)
|(1,856
|)
|(4,519
|)
|Net loss
|(4,098
|)
|(36,578
|)
|(21,574
|)
|(52,529
|)
|Income tax expense
|3,088
|4,603
|5,028
|4,646
|Interest and other non-operating expenses, net
|24,083
|34,947
|54,889
|66,934
|Depreciation and amortization
|52,832
|50,326
|105,312
|100,448
|Property charges and other
|154
|180
|2,160
|120
|Pre-opening costs
|314
|747
|469
|806
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|76,373
|$
|54,225
|$
|146,284
|$
|120,425
|Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Data Schedule
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Room Statistics:
|Average daily rate (3)
|$
|163
|$
|157
|$
|166
|$
|158
|Occupancy per available room
|97
|%
|96
|%
|98
|%
|96
|%
|Revenue per available room (4)
|$
|159
|$
|150
|$
|163
|$
|151
|Other Information:
|Average number of table games
|253
|252
|253
|249
|Average number of gaming machines
|724
|641
|760
|656
|Table games win per unit per day (5)
|$
|14,143
|$
|13,563
|$
|13,734
|$
|13,300
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (6)
|$
|516
|$
|476
|$
|486
|$
|456
|(3)
|Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
|(4)
|Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
|(5)
|Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
|(6)
|Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
