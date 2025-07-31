403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DSS Brings a New Week of the Unmissable Great Dubai Summer Sale Daily Surprises Across the City
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai United Arab Emirates, 31 July 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 continues to bring the season’s biggest-ever savings for the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), including another packed-week of the incredible GDSS Daily Surprises running until 7 August. A brand-new, one-day only deal will continue to drop every single day at a different location, offering shoppers jaw-dropping discounts of up 90 per cent off across top brands in fashion, beauty, electronics, jewellery, and more. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), there’s no better time to shop smart and score big!
Each surprise is revealed just 24 hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website, as well as @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok - so savvy shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned and move fast.
FRIDAY, 1 AUGUST
Step into style this Friday, 1 August at Chattels & More, Mall of the Emirates, where contemporary living meets unbeatable value. Enjoy up to 90 per cent off on everything from statement sofas to chic décor accents. Refresh any space with quality, design-led pieces, all unbelievable prices, for one day only.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
Each surprise is revealed just 24 hours in advance on the Dubai Summer Surprises website, as well as @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok - so savvy shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned and move fast.
FRIDAY, 1 AUGUST
Step into style this Friday, 1 August at Chattels & More, Mall of the Emirates, where contemporary living meets unbeatable value. Enjoy up to 90 per cent off on everything from statement sofas to chic décor accents. Refresh any space with quality, design-led pieces, all unbelievable prices, for one day only.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment