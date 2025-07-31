403
Micro Pig Breeders In Ireland And UK Find A Brexit-Busting Plan - And Now Pigs Can Fly!
(MENAFN- Pressat) In a heartwarming twist on post-Brexit headlines, two miniature pig farms-one nestled in the rolling hills of Buckinghamshire, the other amid the wildflower-strewn fields of the west of Ireland-have trotted across international red tape to birth a groundbreaking partnership with tiny trotters and a big vision.
This month, Burren Nature Sanctuary in Kinvara, Co. Galway celebrated the arrival of not one, but two litters of micro pigs, born to proud mums Freya and Flora.
Between them, the pair produced 13 bundles of joy, all healthy and happily snuffling in their new Irish home.
The arrivals mark the first milestone in an ambitious cross-border breeding programme forged between Burren Nature Sanctuary and the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, Kew Little Pigs Farm.
The collaboration, spearheaded by Olivia Mikhail of Kew Little Pigs Farm and Mary Bermingham of Burren Nature Sanctuary, is being hailed as a Brexit-busting beacon of animal welfare, innovation, and international cooperation.
“We wanted to prove that borders don't have to be barriers when it comes to best practice and animal welfare,” said Olivia Mikhail, whose farm in Old Amersham has grown from a humble back garden setup into a multi-award-winning attraction and the UK's top miniature pig breeder.“This partnership is all about love for the animals, and ensuring that future pet pigs across Europe are bred responsibly and ethically.”
Burren Nature Sanctuary, which opened in 2013 across 50 lush acres of wild countryside, first discovered its porcine passion eight years ago after rescuing a Juliana pig named Amelia.“She changed everything,” Mary Bermingham said.“I fell head over heels. When the chance came to work with Olivia and bring this level of welfare and knowledge to Ireland, I didn't think twice.”
But launching a bi-national pig breeding programme post-Brexit was no small feat. It took over a year of training, paperwork, and coordination before Freya, Apollo, and Jupiter made their journey across the Irish Sea. When they arrived at the border, customs officers confirmed they were the first pigs to legally cross from the UK into Ireland since Brexit-a little squeaky moment of porcine history.
The result? A pioneering partnership that not only boosts the biodiversity mission of the Burren sanctuary, but also makes miniature pigs more accessible to families across Europe. Crucially, these pint-sized pets won't be sold without rigorous owner checks and training, ensuring their welfare remains top priority.
“We're not just selling pet pigs-we're creating a network of educated, caring owners,” added Mary.“We want people to experience how intelligent and affectionate these animals are, but also to understand the commitment involved. This isn't just cute-this is care.”
The piglets, meanwhile, are already drawing fans during woodland pig-walks and nature experiences at the Burren sanctuary, a popular eco-destination that blends conservation with animal encounters.
As for Kew Little Pigs, the journey from Olivia's Kew back garden to a Europe-wide pig parenting partnership began with a little girl named Eva and her obsession with Charlotte's Web and Babe.“This all started because of her love for pigs,” Olivia added.“Now look at us-changing the game, one tiny snout at a time.”
