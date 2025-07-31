403
Jammu artist Aamir Naik praises new song "Saiyaara" of Faheem Abdullah
(MENAFN- Aamir Naik) Jammu & Kashmir, long known for its poetic soul and breathtaking beauty, is now witnessing a musical renaissance led by a new generation of artists. Among them, two names are rising steadily—Aamir Naik, the soulful rapper and singer from Ramban, and Faheem Abdullah, the melodious voice behind the stirring track “Saiyaara.”
Recently, Aamir Naik publicly expressed his admiration for “Saiyaara,” calling it “a soulful journey that speaks directly to the heart.” His appreciation has caught the attention of many music lovers across the region, creating a powerful moment of mutual respect between two artists carving distinct yet complementary paths in the Kashmiri music scene.
About Aamir Naik
Known for tracks like “Udaan”, “Farak”, and “Nit Khair Manga”, Aamir Naik brings together rap, emotion, and storytelling with the flavor of the region’s raw beauty. His rise from self-taught musician to a verified artist on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music has made him a role model for aspiring artists in Ramban.
About Faheem Abdullah
Faheem Abdullah is quickly gaining recognition for his smooth vocals, emotional depth, and the authenticity he brings to every song. “Saiyaara” is a testament to his growing artistry and has struck a chord with a wide audience, including peers like Aamir Naik
