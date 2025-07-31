SOCAR President Meets With ITOCHU Executive To Discuss Deepening Azerbaijanjapan Energy Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a meeting with Tetsuya Yamada, Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation and Chairman of the Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Committee, Azernews reports.

According to SOCAR, the meeting highlighted the long-standing and successful partnership between the two sides, particularly in regional and global energy initiatives and the petrochemical industry spearheaded by Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming session of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. They exchanged views on broadening cooperation in several areas, including oil field exploration and development, renewable energy, and the application of advanced technologies in the energy industry.