Longislandguide Expands Coverage Under Leadership Of Long Island Media Veteran John Colascione

- John ColascioneLONG ISLAND, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LongIslandGuide, a fast-growing digital resource for Long Island residents and visitors, is expanding its editorial scope and community footprint with a wave of new destination content, travel tools, and original news reporting. The site is operated by John Colascione , a seasoned digital media executive and former owner of LongIslandExchange and LongIsland - two of the region's most prominent and widely used local portals during his tenure.Building on Colascione's decades-long experience in hyperlocal media and search marketing, Long Island Guide is positioning itself as the next go-to destination for - offering in-depth town and attraction pages, comprehensive travel resources, and now, original local news coverage.“LongIslandGuide is not just another tourism site - it's a living, breathing hub for residents, business owners, and travelers alike,” said Colascione.“We're bringing decades of media experience into a modern platform focused on serving Long Island's communities with practical, trusted, and locally relevant content.”Recent editorial expansions include new destination guides for communities like Sayville, Ronkonkoma, Uniondale, and East Hampton, as well as state parks such as Captree and Hither Hills. The site has also introduced dedicated resources for travelers using JFK, LaGuardia, and MacArthur airports, and launched transportation guides for the Long Island Rail Road and Republic Airport.In addition to its travel and lifestyle coverage, LongIslandGuide is now producing original local news - covering everything from crime reports and public health alerts to entertainment events and community updates . This editorial shift aims to fill the gap left by declining traditional news coverage across Long Island.Colascione's track record in local publishing, combined with modern SEO-driven infrastructure, positions LongIslandGuide for rapid growth as a digital-first voice of the Island.About LongIslandGuideLongIslandGuide is a modern, independently operated platform offering travel, tourism, lifestyle, and local news content focused exclusively on Long Island, New York. Managed by veteran digital publisher John Colascione, the site is committed to delivering trusted, comprehensive coverage of the region's towns, parks, events, and transportation hubs-alongside original reporting on issues that matter to local communities.

