Ice Cream Market In India Size, Share, Demand, Top Companies, Industry Growth And Forecast Report 2025-2033
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Units: INR Billion
Market Size in 2024: INR 268.0 Billion
Market Forecast in 2033: INR 1,078.0 Billion
Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025-2033: 16.7 %
As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Ice Cream Market in India Report by Type (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream), Flavor (Chocolate, Fruit, Vanilla, and Others), Format (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, and Others), End-User (Retail, Institutional), Distribution Channel (General Trade, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Ice cream Parlors, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Region 2025-2033, ” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.
Ice Cream Market in India Size & Future Growth Potential:
The ice cream market size in India was valued INR 268.0 Billion in 2024. By 2033, this figure is projected to reach around INR 1,078.0 Billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% over the forecast period (2025-2033).
Core Factors Driving Market Trends:
The Indian ice cream market is an evolving business due to the emerging needs of customers and new product innovation. Another trend is the increased consumer demand of healthier products, including sugar-free ice creams, vegan ice creams, and ice creams with probiotics, satisfying the needs of consumers that are health conscious. Also the phenomenon of artisanal and gourmet ice creams is on the rise as they are featuring specific flavors such as saffron, paan and dark chocolate with tropical fruits. The role of social media has also contributed to the trends, where aesthetically pleasing desserts, such as rolled ice cream and gelato have become popular trends.
The seasonality factor is also extremely relevant, where the summer months present the best sales and the winter months have a high intake of indulgence level of consumption such as hot chocolate fudge sundaes. What brands are also using to gain better access is e-commerce, including quick-commerce, so that the delivery can be faster also and the reach is wider. Moreover, the regional players are gaining their presence by bringing flavors of local taste, such as kulfi-inspired ones to suit various palates. Increasing incursion into the market by modern retail formats such as supermarkets and hypermarkets has also contributed to the growth of impulse purchases. As the Indians have high disposable income and are becoming more urbanized, the Indian ice cream industry still continues to develop by balancing tradition and innovation in meeting the constantly shifting needs of the people.
Ice Cream Market in India Scope and Growth:
The Indian ice cream market has a very high growth prospects due to the young demographics, rise in disposable income and mounting urbanization. The market is going out of the metropolitan cities making tier-2 and tier-3 cities emerging as an important growth platform since there is increased cold chain infrastructure. There has also been the entry of cheap single serve and mini packs that have enabled the ice cream to reach more consumers. Moreover, the organized sector is picking up pace as both the domestic and international brands are spending on product development and advertising. Another stimulus is the effect of the impulse-buying trend that persists among the millennials and Gen Z and is reinforced by the pushy promotion strategies and endorsement of the product by celebrities.
In addition, the emergence of the out-of-home consumption in cafes, dessert parlors, and quick-service restaurants is adding to growth in the market. Moreover, the rising taste phenomenon of premium indulgent tastes is influencing the brands to explore with quality ingredients and exotic blends. It is also affecting market via the rising interest in sustainability as brands increasingly overtake natural ingredients and environmentally friendly packaging. The Indian ice cream market has been quite promising with good economic conditions and changing consumer preferences; it is expected to grow in future benefiting both players and new companies having promising returns.
Impact of AI on Ice Cream Market in India:
The impact of AI on India's ice cream market is transforming production, distribution, and customer engagement. AI-driven demand forecasting helps brands optimize inventory, reducing waste and ensuring freshness. Machine learning analyzes consumer preferences, enabling personalized flavors and targeted marketing. Automated chatbots enhance customer service, while AI-powered vending machines offer cashless, instant purchases in high-traffic areas.
Predictive analytics improve supply chain efficiency, especially during peak seasons. Additionally, AI aids in quality control, ensuring consistent taste and texture. With rising disposable incomes and digital adoption, AI is helping both global and local brands innovate, expand reach, and boost profitability in India's competitive ice cream market.
By the IMARC Group, the Top Competitive Landscapes Operating in the Industry:
-
GCMMF (Amul)
Kwality Walls
Vadilal Group
Mother Dairy
Hatsun
CreamBell
Comprehensive Market Report Highlights & Segmentation Analysis:
Breakup by Type:
-
Impulse Ice Cream
Take-Home Ice Cream
Artisanal Ice Cream
Take-home Ice Cream represents the most preferred type
Breakup by Flavor:
-
Chocolate
Fruit
Vanilla
Others
Vanilla accounts for the majority of the market share
Breakup by Format:
-
Cup
Stick
Cone
Brick
Others
Cup dominate the market
Breakup by End-User:
-
Retail
Institutional
Retail holds the largest market share
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
-
General Trade
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Ice cream Parlors
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
The majority of the ice creams across the country are distributed through convenience stores
Breakup by Region:
-
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
West Bengal
Bihar
Delhi
Kerala
Punjab
Odisha
Haryana
Maharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in the market
Key highlights of the Report:
-
Historical Market Performance
Future Market Projections
Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
Industry Competitive Analysis (Porter's Five Forces)
Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
SWOT Analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)
Market Ecosystem and Value Creation Framework
Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking Strategies
Major Advantages of the Report:
-
This report provides market leaders and new entrants with accurate revenue estimates for the overall market and its key subsegments.
Stakeholders can leverage this report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to strategically position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies.
The report provides stakeholders with valuable insights into the market dynamics, offering a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Why Choose IMARC Group:
-
Extensive Industry Expertise
Robust Research Methodology
Insightful Data-Driven Analysis
Precise Forecasting Capabilities
Established Track Record of Success
Reach with an Extensive Network
Tailored Solutions to Meet Client Needs
Commitment to Strong Client Relationships and Focus
Timely Project Delivery
Cost-Effective Service Options
Note: Should you require specific information not included in the current report, we are pleased to offer customization options to meet your needs.
