Laureate Education Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|New Enrollments
|Total Enrollments
|YTD 2Q 2025
|YTD 2Q 2024
|Change
|As of 06/30/2025
|As of 06/30/2024
|Change
|Mexico
|65,600
|61,700
|6
|%
|237,600
|223,000
|7
|%
|Peru
|63,400
|58,600
|8
|%
|234,500
|221,200
|6
|%
|Laureate
|129,000
|120,300
|7
|%
|472,100
|444,200
|6
|%
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|IN MILLIONS (except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Revenues
|$
|524.2
|$
|499.2
|$
|25.0
|$
|760.3
|$
|774.6
|$
|(14.3
|)
|Costs and expenses:
|Direct costs
|317.4
|319.0
|(1.6
|)
|555.7
|573.0
|(17.3
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|13.5
|13.7
|(0.2
|)
|24.5
|23.9
|0.6
|Operating income
|193.3
|166.6
|26.7
|180.1
|177.7
|2.4
|Interest income
|1.4
|2.0
|(0.6
|)
|2.9
|3.9
|(1.0
|)
|Interest expense
|(3.1
|)
|(5.1
|)
|2.0
|(5.5
|)
|(9.8
|)
|4.3
|Other income (expense), net
|0.8
|0.1
|0.7
|0.8
|(0.4
|)
|1.2
|Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain, net
|(25.6
|)
|27.5
|(53.1
|)
|(28.8
|)
|21.8
|(50.6
|)
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3.1
|)
|3.1
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|166.8
|191.0
|(24.2
|)
|149.5
|190.2
|(40.7
|)
|Income tax expense
|(69.4
|)
|(63.1
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(71.9
|)
|(73.0
|)
|1.1
|Income from continuing operations
|97.4
|128.0
|(30.6
|)
|77.7
|117.2
|(39.5
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|0.4
|(0.4
|)
|0.2
|0.3
|(0.1
|)
|Net income
|97.4
|128.4
|(31.0
|)
|77.9
|117.5
|(39.6
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2.3
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(2.1
|)
|(2.3
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(2.2
|)
|Net income attributable to Laureate Education, Inc.
|$
|95.1
|$
|128.1
|$
|(33.0
|)
|$
|75.6
|$
|117.4
|$
|(41.8
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share:
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|146.1
|153.8
|(7.7
|)
|149.1
|155.4
|(6.3
|)
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|146.8
|154.4
|(7.6
|)
|149.8
|156.0
|(6.2
|)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.83
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.75
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.83
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.75
|$
|(0.25
|)
Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment
IN MILLIONS
|% Change
|$ Variance Components
|For the three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Reported
| Organic
Constant
Currency (1)
|Total
| Organic
Constant
Currency
|Acq/Div.
|FX
|Revenues
|Mexico
|$
|217.4
|$
|218.6
|(1
|)%
|13
|%
|$
|(1.2
|)
|$
|29.3
|$
|-
|$
|(30.5
|)
|Peru
|306.7
|280.6
|9
|%
|7
|%
|26.1
|19.8
|-
|6.3
|Corporate & Eliminations
|0.1
|-
|nm
|nm
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|-
|Total Revenues
|$
|524.2
|$
|499.2
|5
|%
|10
|%
|$
|25.0
|$
|49.2
|$
|-
|$
|(24.2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Mexico
|$
|57.4
|$
|48.2
|19
|%
|37
|%
|$
|9.2
|$
|17.9
|$
|-
|$
|(8.7
|)
|Peru
|167.2
|150.3
|11
|%
|9
|%
|16.9
|13.5
|-
|3.4
|Corporate & Eliminations
|(10.2
|)
|(11.6
|)
|12
|%
|12
|%
|1.4
|1.4
|-
|-
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|214.5
|$
|186.9
|15
|%
|18
|%
|$
|27.6
|$
|32.9
|$
|-
|$
|(5.3
|)
|% Change
|$ Variance Components
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Reported
| Organic Constant
Currency (1)
|Total
| Organic Constant
Currency
|Acq/Div.
|FX
|Revenues
|Mexico
|$
|406.6
|$
|432.7
|(6
|)%
|10
|%
|$
|(26.1
|)
|$
|42.7
|$
|-
|$
|(68.8
|)
|Peru
|353.6
|341.9
|3
|%
|1
|%
|11.7
|4.7
|-
|7.0
|Corporate & Eliminations
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Revenues
|$
|760.3
|$
|774.6
|(2
|)%
|6
|%
|$
|(14.3
|)
|$
|47.5
|$
|-
|$
|(61.8
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Mexico
|$
|110.4
|$
|108.1
|2
|%
|20
|%
|$
|2.3
|$
|22.0
|$
|-
|$
|(19.7
|)
|Peru
|128.4
|129.6
|(1
|)%
|(3
|)%
|(1.2
|)
|(4.1
|)
|-
|2.9
|Corporate & Eliminations
|(18.9
|)
|(20.2
|)
|6
|%
|6
|%
|1.3
|1.3
|-
|-
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|219.8
|$
|217.5
|1
|%
|9
|%
|$
|2.3
|$
|19.1
|$
|-
|$
|(16.8
|)
nm - percentage changes not meaningful
(1) Organic Constant Currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures. Organic Constant Currency is calculated using the change from prior-period average foreign exchange rates to current-period average foreign exchange rates, as applied to local-currency operating results for the current period. The“Organic Constant Currency” percentage changes are calculated by dividing the Organic Constant Currency amounts by the 2024 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA amounts, excluding the impact of the divestitures.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|IN MILLIONS
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Change
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|135.3
|$
|91.4
|$
|43.9
|Receivables (current), net
|145.9
|91.8
|54.1
|Other current assets
|40.8
|43.6
|(2.8
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|546.9
|514.3
|32.6
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|281.2
|292.4
|(11.2
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|759.3
|711.3
|48.0
|Deferred income taxes
|67.5
|60.8
|6.7
|Other long-term assets
|47.3
|45.6
|1.7
|Current and long-term assets held for sale
|11.7
|11.0
|0.7
|Total assets
|$
|2,035.9
|$
|1,862.1
|$
|173.8
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|201.1
|$
|187.6
|$
|13.5
|Deferred revenue and student deposits
|84.3
|64.3
|20.0
|Total operating leases, including current portion
|334.4
|327.1
|7.3
|Total long-term debt, including current portion
|114.5
|100.3
|14.2
|Other liabilities
|238.2
|214.5
|23.7
|Current and long-term liabilities held for sale
|10.6
|9.7
|0.9
|Total liabilities
|983.2
|903.5
|79.7
|Redeemable equity
|1.4
|1.4
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,051.4
|957.1
|94.3
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,035.9
|$
|1,862.1
|$
|173.8
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the six months ended June 30,
|IN MILLIONS
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|77.9
|$
|117.5
|$
|(39.6
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|33.7
|35.5
|(1.8
|)
|(Gain) loss on lease terminations and disposals of subsidiaries and property and equipment, net
|(0.3
|)
|2.9
|(3.2
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(1.8
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(1.6
|)
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|28.9
|(23.4
|)
|52.3
|Income tax receivable/payable, net
|11.1
|(17.9
|)
|29.0
|Working capital, excluding tax accounts
|(58.0
|)
|(85.2
|)
|27.2
|Other non-cash adjustments
|40.3
|44.2
|(3.9
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|131.8
|73.4
|58.4
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(17.9
|)
|(26.6
|)
|8.7
|Receipts from sales of property and equipment
|0.1
|3.3
|(3.2
|)
|Net receipts from sales of discontinued operations
|-
|0.8
|(0.8
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(17.7
|)
|(22.6
|)
|4.9
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Increase in long-term debt, net
|0.4
|66.5
|(66.1
|)
|Payments to repurchase common stock and excise tax payments
|(71.6
|)
|(71.4
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Financing other, net
|(2.7
|)
|(3.4
|)
|0.7
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(73.8
|)
|(8.3
|)
|(65.5
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|4.8
|(3.0
|)
|7.8
|Change in cash included in current assets held for sale
|(0.8
|)
|-
|(0.8
|)
|Net change in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|44.2
|39.6
|4.6
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period
|97.9
|96.9
|1.0
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period
|$
|142.1
|$
|136.5
|$
|5.6
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1 of 3)
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|IN MILLIONS
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Net income
|$
|97.4
|$
|128.4
|$
|(31.0
|)
|$
|77.9
|$
|117.5
|$
|(39.6
|)
|Plus:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|(0.4
|)
|0.4
|(0.2
|)
|(0.3
|)
|0.1
|Income from continuing operations
|97.4
|128.0
|(30.6
|)
|77.7
|117.2
|(39.5
|)
|Plus:
|Income tax expense
|69.4
|63.1
|6.3
|71.9
|73.0
|(1.1
|)
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|166.8
|191.0
|(24.2
|)
|149.5
|190.2
|(40.7
|)
|Plus:
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3.1
|(3.1
|)
|Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
|25.6
|(27.5
|)
|53.1
|28.8
|(21.8
|)
|50.6
|Other (income) expense, net
|(0.8
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.8
|)
|0.4
|(1.2
|)
|Interest expense
|3.1
|5.1
|(2.0
|)
|5.5
|9.8
|(4.3
|)
|Interest income
|(1.4
|)
|(2.0
|)
|0.6
|(2.9
|)
|(3.9
|)
|1.0
|Operating income
|193.3
|166.6
|26.7
|180.1
|177.7
|2.4
|Plus:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17.7
|17.4
|0.3
|33.7
|35.5
|(1.8
|)
|EBITDA
|211.0
|184.0
|27.0
|213.8
|213.2
|0.6
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
|3.5
|2.9
|0.6
|5.9
|4.3
|1.6
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|214.5
|$
|186.9
|$
|27.6
|$
|219.8
|$
|217.5
|$
|2.3
(1) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718, "Stock Compensation."
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (2 of 3)
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS:
|For the three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|IN MILLIONS, except per share amounts
|(per share) (1)
|(per share) (1)
|Net income
|$
|97.4
|$
|0.65
|$
|128.4
|$
|0.83
|Plus:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|(0.4
|)
|-
|Income from continuing operations
|97.4
|0.65
|128.0
|0.83
|Plus:
|Discrete tax items (2)
|(4.7
|)
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
|25.6
|0.17
|(27.5
|)
|(0.18
|)
|Loss on impairment of assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|118.3
|$
|0.79
|$
|100.5
|$
|0.65
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|146.8
|154.4
(1) Per share amounts on a dilutive basis. Earnings per share is calculated based on income available to common shareholders, which excludes income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(2) Discrete tax items represent a non-recurring, non-cash income tax benefit of approximately $4.7 million that was recorded upon resolution of a tax contingency related to a dormant subsidiary.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (3 of 3)
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS:
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|IN MILLIONS, except per share amounts
|(per share) (1)
|(per share) (1)
|Net income
|$
|77.9
|$
|0.50
|$
|117.5
|$
|0.75
|Plus:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(0.2
|)
|-
|(0.3
|)
|-
|Income from continuing operations
|77.7
|0.50
|117.2
|0.75
|Plus:
|Discrete tax items (2)
|(4.7
|)
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|-
|3.1
|0.02
|Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net
|28.8
|0.19
|(21.8
|)
|(0.14
|)
|Loss on impairment of assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|101.7
|$
|0.66
|$
|98.4
|$
|0.63
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|149.8
|156.0
(1) Per share amounts on a dilutive basis. Earnings per share is calculated based on income available to common shareholders, which excludes income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(2) Discrete tax items represent a non-recurring, non-cash income tax benefit of approximately $4.7 million that was recorded upon resolution of a tax contingency related to a dormant subsidiary.
Investor Relations Contact:
...
Media Contacts:
|Laureate Education
|Adam Smith
|...
|U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724
|Source: Laureate Education, Inc.
