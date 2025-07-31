Outdoor Decor Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously : USD 117.7 Billion Revenue By 2032, Claims AMR
Request Sample Copy of Report:
Prime determinants of growth
The growth of the outdoor decor industry is majorly driven by many factors. Market expansion for outdoor decor is significantly fueled by its increased demand in residential sector. Moreover, consumers are increasingly interested in products made from recycled or renewable materials, as well as those designed with minimal environmental impact in mind, owing to the growth in emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor décor . Eco-conscious decor items, such as reclaimed wood furniture, solar-powered lighting, and planters made from recycled materials, have gained popularity. In addition, consumers are investing in outdoor decor elements that create cozy and functional living areas, such as outdoor rugs, weather-resistant seating, and weatherproof lighting.
The furniture segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on product, the furniture segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global outdoor décor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Furniture usage among consumers has increased owing to rise in disposable income and the influence of western culture. Furthermore, customers can spend more on outdoor furniture due to rise in disposable income. In response to consumer demand, market participants have introduced outdoor furniture with novel designs and aesthetics. When choosing furniture, buyers have also given priority to factors like durability, style, and design.
LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @
The Asia-Pacific segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global outdoor décor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is witnessing growth owing to the rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income in Asian countries like China, Vietnam, and India. The growing middle class in China has made it the industry leader in terms of revenue for outdoor decor. Furthermore, the way people's lives are changing in Asia has an impact on consumer trends. The main purchases made by young families are furniture and carpets. Customers in the area choose to buy outdoor decor products from specialty shops and department stores. Online shopping is becoming popular in the area, which is contributing significantly to the expansion of the market.
Enquire before buying:
Leading Market Players: -
Elho B.V.
Net Retailers, LLC
Frontgate
The Home Depot, Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding B.V.
Renson
Kimball International Inc.
Walmart Inc
Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC
Wayfair Inc
Trending Reports:
Feminine Intimate Care Market
Smart Pillows Market
Video Game Market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment