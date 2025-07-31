GWI Releases Initiative Micro-Trends Across 30 Global Wellness Topics
"While there are many lists of wellness trends these days, there were no lists of wellness trends in these specific categories, and we thought there should be," said GWI chair Susie Ellis. "Trends are signals; often, they serve as leading indicators for where things are heading and can reveal new markets, products or services before they actually emerge. When you follow them intelligently, you stay ahead of the curve - not behind it."
From AI driving innovation in healthcare (AI Initiative), to cryotherapy emerging as a broadly recognized treatment in the wellness space (Cryotherapy Initiative), to combating microplastics in the brain (Mental Wellness Initiative), these trends take a deep dive into what's driving the change, and what opportunities lie ahead, for the industry. Other trends include an ice-bath backlash (Hydrothermal Initiative), a new wave of African wellness tourism, including plant medicine retreats (Africa Wellness Initiative), personalized nutrition for gut health (Nutrition for Healthspan Initiative), "Make Ibogaine great again" (Psychedelics & Healing Initiative), harmonic architecture (Wellness Architecture Initiative) and brain-friendly buildings (Wellness Communities & Real Estate Initiative). In all, 30 subjects are covered in the booklet, and those in the industry can examine trends in their areas of interest - or read the entire booklet to gain broader industry insight.
"I have always found that asking people what trends they are seeing can spark lively conversations about the future that can become a competitive advantage," said Ellis. "We hope this look at what is now emerging across so many wellness sectors and topics will provide a valuable new tool for the industry."
To download the GWI Initiative Micro-Trends Booklet, click here.
About the Global Wellness Institute
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.
SOURCE GLOBAL WELLNESS INSTITUTE
