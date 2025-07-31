Flow Capital Announces A C$15.0M Investment In Common Wealth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, ON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce a C$15.0 million senior secured note in Common Wealth Pension Services Inc. (dba“Common Wealth”), a SaaS company serving the Canadian group retirement market, with a first tranche advance of C$4.0 million.

Common Wealth offers a modern full-stack platform for group retirement plan administration. With a user-friendly interface and expert support, the platform empowers members to build long-term financial security, enables employers of all sizes to offer competitive retirement benefits, and equips advisors with tools to better serve clients and accelerate the growth of their group retirement practices.

Flow Capital's investment will support Common Wealth in accelerating product innovation, expanding its customer base, and scaling operations, advancing the company's mission to make retirement security accessible to everyone in Canada.

About Common Wealth

Common Wealth is driven by its mission to make retirement security accessible to everyone, currently serving over 1,100 employers across Canada, with especially rapid adoption among SMBs and the advisors who serve them. Common Wealth's vision is to provide its members with a“retirement plan for life” that extends beyond the workplace, and to offer its advisor partners the best platform to power the growth of their businesses. Common Wealth's retirement technology platform has been awarded Pensions & Investments' global Innovation Award for Best Technology.

For more information, please visit .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking growth capital to drive their continued expansion.

Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements herein may be“forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Flow or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Flow assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.