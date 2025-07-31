6 Bangladeshi Infiltrators, 1 Local Agent Arrested In Murshidabad

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested six illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and one local Indian accomplice in Murshidabad district.

Acting on credible information, officers of Raninagar Police Station in Murshidabad district conducted a raid at Katlamari II Gram Panchayat area, under its jurisdiction, which led to the arrest.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Abdulla (20), Ketabur Ali (26), Kamaluddin Rahaman (28), Kalimuddin Rahaman (25), Mohammad Salim (37), and Mohammad Juel Rana (24).

They hail from Chapai Nababganj, Rajshahi, and Feni districts of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, an Indian national identified as Asrile Seikh (29) was arrested for facilitating their entry into the country. The Indian national is a resident of the Raninagar area of the district.

A senior police officer of the district said that a suo motu case has been registered at Raninagar Police Station.

“All seven accused were presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Lalbagh Court today, with a request for seven days of police remand to facilitate further investigation,” he added.

In the recent past, there have been several instances of the arrest of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and their local facilitating agents not just from Murshidabad but also from other districts having international borders with Bangladesh.

"Following the arrests, we have increased our surveillance in the district and especially in India-Bangladesh border areas. Locals are also being engaged to report to us if they see any unfamiliar faces in their respective villages. Once we receive such information, action is taken at the earliest and without giving these people a chance to flee," said the senior police officer.

The district of Murshidabad, which has the highest Muslim population in West Bengal, shares its border with Bangladesh. There have been several instances when Bangladeshi nationals tried to make entry into the district illegally.

On July 20, West Bengal Police had arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Murshidabad district who had entered the country illegally. At the same time, three Indian nationals were also arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of these Bangladeshi nationals. The arrests were made from two different locations.