403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish deputy trade minister states Turkey isn’t at risk for US in trade field
(MENAFN) The Turkish deputy trade minister stated that Türkiye is considered low risk by the United States in trade matters, placing the country on the US tariff “white list.” Speaking at an event focused on expanding Turkish-American economic ties, Murat Tuzcu highlighted Türkiye’s goal to increase its portion of US imports—valued at $3.5 trillion—to 1.5%.
Tuzcu emphasized that Türkiye enjoys some of the lowest tariffs among trading partners and maintains a balanced trade volume with the US, alongside substantial American investments in Türkiye. He noted that only a few countries have reached similar export levels, and those with comparable manufacturing capacities still lag behind.
Currently, Türkiye’s exports to the US range between $16 and $17 billion. Despite steady growth over the past decade, this figure remains relatively modest, especially when excluding key products like petroleum and energy. Tuzcu stressed the need to diversify and expand the range of export goods.
He also shared that Türkiye has developed a strategic plan to target products likely to lose market share due to tariffs, prioritizing sectors where the country can compete effectively. Tuzcu concluded by saying that achieving export growth requires tailored strategies based on various trade scenarios.
Tuzcu emphasized that Türkiye enjoys some of the lowest tariffs among trading partners and maintains a balanced trade volume with the US, alongside substantial American investments in Türkiye. He noted that only a few countries have reached similar export levels, and those with comparable manufacturing capacities still lag behind.
Currently, Türkiye’s exports to the US range between $16 and $17 billion. Despite steady growth over the past decade, this figure remains relatively modest, especially when excluding key products like petroleum and energy. Tuzcu stressed the need to diversify and expand the range of export goods.
He also shared that Türkiye has developed a strategic plan to target products likely to lose market share due to tariffs, prioritizing sectors where the country can compete effectively. Tuzcu concluded by saying that achieving export growth requires tailored strategies based on various trade scenarios.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment