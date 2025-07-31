Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish deputy trade minister states Turkey isn’t at risk for US in trade field

2025-07-31 07:24:06
(MENAFN) The Turkish deputy trade minister stated that Türkiye is considered low risk by the United States in trade matters, placing the country on the US tariff “white list.” Speaking at an event focused on expanding Turkish-American economic ties, Murat Tuzcu highlighted Türkiye’s goal to increase its portion of US imports—valued at $3.5 trillion—to 1.5%.

Tuzcu emphasized that Türkiye enjoys some of the lowest tariffs among trading partners and maintains a balanced trade volume with the US, alongside substantial American investments in Türkiye. He noted that only a few countries have reached similar export levels, and those with comparable manufacturing capacities still lag behind.

Currently, Türkiye’s exports to the US range between $16 and $17 billion. Despite steady growth over the past decade, this figure remains relatively modest, especially when excluding key products like petroleum and energy. Tuzcu stressed the need to diversify and expand the range of export goods.

He also shared that Türkiye has developed a strategic plan to target products likely to lose market share due to tariffs, prioritizing sectors where the country can compete effectively. Tuzcu concluded by saying that achieving export growth requires tailored strategies based on various trade scenarios.

