Saudi Arabia Welcomes Canada, Malta Decision To Recognize Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's and Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela's announcement of their countries' intention to recognize the State of Palestine in September.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry praised these positive decisions, which consolidate the path to a two-state solution and affirm the international community's consensus on the need to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.
Saudi Arabia reiterated its call for other countries to take similar steps in support of peace. (end)
