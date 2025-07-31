20 Years On Aluminum Journey - ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 Concludes With A Vision For The Future

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 29, 2025 12:03 am - ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 celebrated its 20th anniversary in Shanghai with 32,466 visitors, 650+ exhibitors, 9 forums, and more. The event featured extensive networking and industry innovation, with the next edition scheduled for July 2026.

ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025, celebrating its 20th anniversary, concluded successfully on July 11 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Co-located with Copper China and the Asia Automotive Lightweight Trade Fair, this milestone event brought together 32,466 professional visitors, including 3,214 international attendees, across 60,000 square meters of exhibition space. With the theme“Aspirational · Limitless · Unique: 20 Years of Excellence,” the show reflected two decades of collaboration, innovation, and growth in the aluminum industry.

A Record-Breaking Showcase: Global Reach and Industry Depth

This year, over 650 exhibitors-the highest in the event's history-participated in the exhibition, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies and solutions across the entire aluminum value chain. Longstanding international exhibitors such as Pyrotek, Danieli, Novelis PAE, SMS group, KARL DEUTSCH, RHI Magnesita, Wagstaff, and Inductotherm continued their decade-long engagement with the event, underscoring its value as a trusted platform for market expansion and international cooperation.

Industry Forums: Driving Dialogue and Innovation

Nine high-level forums explored key industry topics including:

. Expanding aluminium applications across sectors

. Technological breakthroughs in household appliances, EVs, and nonferrous materials

. Trends in recycling and circular economy

. International perspectives from the Vietnam as Guest Country of Honour Aluminium Industry Conference

. 6th Auto Lightweight Process Technology & Innovative Materials Forum (NEV Session)

. 12th Aluminium Packaging and Sustainability Forum

. Advanced Applications Forum for Copper-Based New Materials (Energy Storage)

. Strategic dialogue at the ALU Insight International Aluminium Industry Leaders Dialogue

These sessions addressed global trends, policy updates, and innovation strategies shaping the future of the aluminum sector. Among them, the "Vietnam Country of Honour Aluminium Industry Conference" delved into Vietnam's aluminum sector, covering opportunities, investment environment, market trends, and digital transformation. Meanwhile, the "ALU Insight International Industry Leaders Dialogue" gathered global aluminum leaders to discuss key trends like trade realignment, future demand, and circular economy, aiming to drive industry innovation and sustainability.

Special Zones: Innovation in Focus

Seven themed zones highlighted aluminum's diverse applications and future potential:

. Non-Ferrous Metals Materials & Applications Innovation Zone

. Recycling and Regeneration Display Area

. Sustainable Packaging Display Area

. Lightweight Automotive Parts Zone

. Industry-Academia-Research Integration Zone

. Aluminium Art Gallery

. Aluminium Legacy Corridor – A Journey Through 20 Years

These zones offered attendees a curated experience-from breakthrough technologies to creative expressions and a retrospective look at two decades of industry evolution.



Business Matchmaking: Targeted Connections for Global Growth

The event's business matchmaking program facilitated 1,030 structured sessions, connecting international buyers with targeted suppliers. This service provided a tailored platform for technical exchanges, procurement discussions, and long-term collaboration-ensuring efficiency and alignment across borders and sectors.

Factory Tour: On-Site Insights into China's Aluminium Manufacturing

A highlight of the event was the 20th Anniversary Business Study Tour, co-organized with Shandong Huajian Aluminium Group. Participants visited four factories to gain firsthand insights into the aluminium production process, from raw material processing to advanced manufacturing. The tour enhanced international buyers' understanding of China's aluminium capabilities and fostered valuable industry connections.

20th Anniversary Special: Cruise Gala, Unforgettable Night

To commemorate this 20-year milestone, a special Networking Cruise Gala was held on July 10 along the Huangpu River. International guests enjoyed a scenic evening of dining, music, and networking against the backdrop of Shanghai's iconic skyline. The celebration honored the longstanding support of global partners and marked a new chapter for the event and the industry it represents.

The next edition of ALUMINIUM CHINA will return to Hall N1-N5, Shanghai New International Expo Centre from July 8–10, 2026. With expanded showcases, enhanced matchmaking services, and deeper cross-border engagement, the event will continue to serve as a vital platform for innovation, cooperation, and growth in the global aluminum industry.