Psychotherapist Reveals Afterlife Revelation: 'Heaven ... Is Already Within Us'

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 1, 2025 - What happens to a person after death? It's a question as old as time - and one psychotherapist believed he may have found the answer. Through his deeply profound and extraordinary writings, the late Dr. Pieter Noomen reveals the glimpses he was given into what awaits humanity beyond this life. According to him, the message was clear, life-altering and far more hopeful than most imagine.

Dr. Noomen was a firm believer in heaven, and he said he received that confirmation from a gender-neutral higher presence, with whom he had regular conversations. Dr. Noomen transcribed many of those conversations and posted them on his searchable website, , which remains free for anyone to access.

Here is one of those conversations:

“Say, what is 'heaven': a state of mind? Some place elsewhere. Somewhere out there? Is it a projection or an illusion? Whatever! You can select any idea. You may be right. We cannot prove it exists anyway, is that not true?

“Listen to me: no thought of 'heaven' has a meaning unless you see you are part of it. Heaven is where One Holy dwells as in His/Her own. This is in us, too; somewhere, somehow, as we are a product, not the source of life. All life has a source; if that dries up, life would stop.

“Life's currents bring usefulness. It is its nature. Nothing that exists is outside of it.”

“We can think of 'Heaven' any way we want. Wrong is, however, to take Heaven as an ultimate Paradise to ascend to. On the spiritual plane, in the All-ness of the One Holy, are no distances. That we exist means that in spite of the isolation and insulation of our world here, the center of all Being is also in us. 'Heaven', 'Paradise' and perfection can develop from what of it is already within us.”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

