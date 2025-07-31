Hungarian Gripen Jets Join Spain's Typhoons In Baltic Air Policing Mission

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, the Lithuanian Air Force Aviation Base in Šiauliai is hosting the official handover ceremony for NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission, marking the rotation of participating air force units, Trend reports.

The Hungarian Air Force is taking over the core duties of the mission with its“Gripen” fighter jets. They will be supported by the Spanish Air Force and its“Eurofighter Typhoon” aircraft.

Together, these new deployments are replacing the Polish and Romanian contingents that have safeguarded Baltic airspace for the past four months.

This marks Hungary's fourth participation in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, while Spain joins for the ninth time.

The outgoing Polish and Romanian units conducted air policing operations with a total of eight F-16 fighter jets. Approximately 300 personnel took part in the mission, including pilots, technicians, medical staff, communications specialists, and support teams.

Throughout their rotation, the contingents stationed in Šiauliai engaged actively with the local community-hosting school and student groups and taking part in public events.

Today's ceremony is attended by Lithuanian Vice Minister of National Defense Loreta Maskaliovienė, representatives from NATO's Air Command, ambassadors from participating nations, local government officials, and guests.